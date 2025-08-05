Emily in Paris actor reveals he was 'fired' and won't return for season 5

Going into Emily in Paris season 5, the Emmy Award-nominated Netflix original romantic comedy series hasn't been without its behind the scenes drama. First, Lucas Bravo shared his unfiltered thoughts about the show and his character Gabriel and left fans wondering if he would be back for another season. (Spoiler alert: Gabriel will indeed return for the fifth season.)

Then, Camille Razat announced her departure from Emily in Paris after four seasons. Razat leaving the show wasn't a matter of drama as much it was Razat looking to step away from the show while being open to returning in the future. However, the latest behind the scenes drama revolves around a guest character from season 4 who actually wanted to return but wasn't asked back.

Rupert Everett claims he was fired from Emily in Paris

In the Emily in Paris season 4 finale, Rupert Everett made a guest appearance as Sylvie's friend, the Italian fashion designer Giorgio Barbieri. The role was a small guest spot, though Giorgio played a significant part in helping the Agence Grateau team. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Everett reveals that he expected to return as Giorgio in season 5, but that he was ultimately "fired."

Emily in Paris. Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri in episode 410 of Emily in Paris | Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

"For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it. I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, 'Next year we’ll speak.' I waited for them to call me — but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me. Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end. When they write the screenplay, they think they want you — but then things change, and they lose your character. I don’t know why," Everett explained to the magazine.

According to Deadline, who reached out to a source connected to the hit Netflix original series, Everett wasn't "fired" in the way that he suggests. Rather, the source said that he was brought onto the series for a guest role and the character served his purposed and the "character had reached a natural conclusion." That still doesn't mean that not being asked back didn't hurt the actor's feelings, especially if he was expecting to return — or even told could be back next season.

While it would have been great to see what else Giorgio could bring to Emily's colorful world, it's clear that even though the show will still devote some time to her adventure's in Rome, there's going to be a bit of a focus shift this season. With her professional life seemingly settled in Rome, Emily's professional struggles might be a bit more muted or even normal this time around. As always, Emily's love life will take center stage, especially since she's with Marcello... and Gabriel wants her back.

Emily in Paris season 5 will feature new guest stars, such as Minnie Driver as a princess and Bryan Greenberg as another American in Paris. Aside from Razat, the rest of the main cast will return for the new episodes. Season 5 began production this spring and will wrap up just ahead of summer in late August. Netflix has already confirmed that the new episodes will drop sometime in 2025, so expect some release date news later this summer or in fall. Stay tuned for more Emily updates!

