5 swoon-worthy romantic comedy series like Younger to watch next

Even though Younger was a fan-favorite hit during its inital seven-season run, the series has kicked off 2025 by having a major resurgence. On Jan. 7, the TV Land original romantic comedy series from creator Darren Star was added to Netflix and popped. As of Feb. 6, the show remains in the top 10 alongside recent new seasons of hit Netflix originals The Night Agent and The Recruit.

It's the most recent library series to come to Netflix and experience the "Netflix effect," which simply means that new viewers are discovering the series and old viewers are rediscovering the series. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in March 2025, Younger originally aired between 2015 and 2021 and effectively filled a gap for actually good guilty pleasure programming we'd been missing.

While your Netflix (re)binge-watch of Younger might be nearing its end, you're likely wondering what show to add to your watch list to keep the good times rolling. Between two shows from the same creator and three more hilarious and totally lovable rom-com series, you'll be set for a long while. Here are five more shows to stream after you find out who Liza ends up with!

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in episode 409 of Emily in Paris | Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

Emily in Paris

Obviously, if you're having a blast watching Younger on Netflix, then you should watch Darren Star's Netflix original romantic comedy Emily in Paris. Unlike Liza, Emily doesn't lie in order to get her new marketing job in Paris, but there's still a whole new world and culture shock to adapt to. And like Liza, Emily knows a thing or two about a love triangle or two!

Currently, there are four seasons of Emily in Paris to escape into on Netflix, with the highly anticipated fifth season coming later this year to continue Emily's adventures in Paris (and Rome!). In season 4, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from a Younger star, which is all the incentive you should need to start your (re)binge, as if the plot wasn't enough.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City on HBO | Getty Images/GettyImages

Sex and the City

Another Darren Star-created series, it's unfathomable to think that in the year 2025, there are still people out there who haven't watched Sex and the City, but it's possible! Maybe you have never taken the plunge, maybe you have never bought into the hype, maybe you though the show just wasn't for you. Well, if you like Younger, there's about a 99.9% chance you'll love SATC.

While there isn't a premise with as big of a hook as Younger, the Emmy-winning HBO comedy centers on a group of four women balancing their careers and relationships (platonic, romantic, and sexual). Sex and the City is a whole universe that includes six seasons (on both Max and Netflix, two movies, and a Max original sequel series And Just Like That. Join the fun!

"The Mindy Project": 6 Seasons Of Style Curated By Costume Designer Salvador Perez | Paul Archuleta/GettyImages

The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling's The Mindy Project easily earns the title of the most underrated romantic comedy series of all time. While the show ran for six seasons between Fox and Hulu, it didn't receive nearly enough love (see: awards nominations, ratings, etc.) during its time.

Thankfully, you can still watch the hilarious romantic adventures of rom-com obsessed Dr. Lahiri on Hulu (and on Netflix until Feb. 28), and if you've found yourself wrapped up in Liza's love triangle in Younger, Mindy's messy love life will feel like home.

XO Kitty. (L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Gia Kim as Yuri Han in episode 203 of XO, Kitty | Cr. Park Young-Sol/Netflix © 2024

XO, Kitty

Looking to go back to high school? One of Netflix's most popular romantic comedy series was born from its potentially generation-defining trilogy of young adult rom-coms. XO, Kitty returns to the world of To All the Boys I've Loved Before through the eyes of Lara Jean's sister Kitty.

The spinoff series takes Kitty to South Korea for boarding school, where she engages in a number of romantic entanglements as she comes of age in a different country. XO, Kitty season 2 kicked off 2025 with more drama for Kitty. Don't waste a second to start watching!

Jay Ellis and Issa Rae in Insecure on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Insecure

Speaking of underrated romantic comedy series, Insecure also tops that list. Issa Rae's HBO comedy series takes place in Los Angeles, where a pair of best friends try their best at overcoming their insecurities around relationships to varied (but always humorous) success.

Insecure saw something of a resurgence when it was added to Netflix in 2023 following its end two years prior. Fans are still begging Rae for another season or a movie! For now, check the show out on Max or Netflix. It's only five seasons and 44 episodes, so no excuses!