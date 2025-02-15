Euphoria season 3 cast grows with Grammy-winning pop star, Super Bowl champion, and more

In case you happened to miss the exciting if not unbelievable news, filming has officially started on the long-delayed third season of HBO's Euphoria. Cameras began rolling on the highly anticipated season 3 in early 2025, as HBO shared in February a new photo of Zendaya back in character as Rue. The series had been away so long, many wondered if it would ever make it back to air.

But Euphoria defied the odds stacked against it — like strikes, creative differences, and real-life tragedy — to commence production on what HBO's boss has referred to as the likely final season. One last season for the road, a victory lap for the Emmy Award-winning series if you will. We've heard reports about who won't be back, and now we're learning who's joining season 3.

If you read the headline and were hoping that somehow Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would be appearing in Euphoria season 3, no, we're not talking about that Grammy-winning pop star or that Super Bowl champion. Season 3 has locked down Spanish singer Rosalía and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch for major roles. Find out who else will be in the new season!

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Euphoria season 3 cast takes shape as filming continues

The Hollywood Reporter confirms the high-profile additions of Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, and Kadeem Hardison to the cast of Euphoria season 3 as series regulars, along with Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace. In additional supporting roles, new cast members include Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Anna Van Patten. Character names and details for each of these additions haven't yet been announced.

Of course, much of the show's central main cast returns to reprise their roles: Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alexa Demie as Maddie Perez, and Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard. Chloe Cherry and Martha Kelly have been promoted to series regulars as Faye and Laurie respectively. Colman Domingo will return to guest star as his character Ali, as will Dominic Fike as Elliot (in spite of reports to the contrary).

Barbie Ferreira previously announced her departure from the series as Kat following the completion of season 2, and most recently, Storm Reid confirmed that she would not be back for season 3 as Rue's sister Gia. Javon "Wanna" Walton's character Ashtray died in season 2, so he wasn't expected to return. Tragically, Angus Cloud passed away in July 2023 from an accidental drug overdose.

Also missing from the cast list are Nika King as Rue's mom Leslie, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, and Austin Abrams as Ethan. Some of these characters were expected to not return, whether because their characters ran their course or characters they're connected to left the show, but it's curious that Rue's mom might not make an appearance in season 3.

Deadline shared statements from three of the show's new cast members on their excitement around joining the hit series, which we shared parts of below:

Rosalía: "Euphoria has been my favorite series over the last few years and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all of these incredibly talented people that I admire so much and contributing my “granito de arena” to bring Sam’s vision to reality to make magic."

Kadeem Hardison: "It’s amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover and we’ve stayed close, so this is truly special."

Marshawn Lynch: "I’m hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera. At the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the opportunity."

Stay tuned for more Euphoria news and updates from Show Snob!