All the songs that play in Euphoria season 3 episode 1 to add to your playlist

If it feels like it’s been forever since we last saw new episodes of Euphoria on our screen, that’s because it kind of has been. The much talked-about second season wrapped up in February 2022, meaning it’s been over four years since we last caught up with Rue (Zendaya), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Nate (Jacob Elordi).

A lot changed in the years since Euphoria last aired—and if you forget what happened in season 2, check out our recap—making this season all the more anticipated. With a time jump and new characters, viewers had so many questions going into the premiere tonight. But one thing we can always count on from the HBO smash hit is the soundtrack. It’s just always on point.

Season 3 premiere soundtrack

We list every song featured in the season 3 premiere below! Note: We updated this post live as the episode aired.

“Ride Like the Wind” by Christopher Cross

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet

“Sunset and Vine” by Waylon Jennings

“(How Much Is That) Doggie In The Window” by Patti Page

“Teufel” by Schwarzer Engel

“Trouble Man” by Marvin Gaye

“Who’s That Girl?” by Eve

“Little Green Apples” by The Temptations

The soundtrack of Euphoria completes the signature aesthetic each season captures, even though the show is in a different era now. And if you watched the premiere, you likely noticed one major thing missing: Labrinth, the artist responsible for the original score from the first two seasons.

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez in Euphoria season 3 | Photograph by Jeremy Colegrove/HBO

Labrinth does not feature in Euphoria season 3

With his distinct vocals and haunting lyrics, Labrinth had been a staple for Euphoria from its premiere in 2019. However, ahead of the season 3 premiere, the British artist took to social media to declare his retirement from the music industry—plus some words for the Sam Levinson series.

“I’m done with this industry,” Labrinth wrote in March, adding “F**k Columbia,” and “Double F**k Euphoria.” He has yet to explain what happened regarding his relationship with Euphoria.

In a feature published by Rolling Stone earlier this week, Levinson stated he “didn’t know” what happened with Labrinth, calling him a “an incredible collaborator” who “really built the foundation of the sound of Euphoria.”

Labrinth seemingly responded to all the headlines this weekend, taking to his Instagram Story, according to Deadline, to write:

“People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap, I decided to remove whatever music I had in it. I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me. But I don’t let people treat me like s**t.”

And the drama doesn’t end there. Today, the singer-songwriter announced a new single called “SHUT YOUR DAMN,” which released at 9:00 p.m. ET, the same time Euphoria season 3 premiered.

While the song doesn’t mention anyone in particular, fans are speculating it could be in response to Levinson and Euphoria as a whole.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Labrinth does not feature at all in Euphoria season 3, so, sadly, don’t expect to hear his music in future episodes. Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer was announced in 2025 to be joining the show as a composer, though, at that time, it was reported that Labrinth would still be involved.

No matter what happens next with Euphoria, we should always expect the unexpected—music included.

New episodes of Euphoria season 3 are released every Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max. Keep up with us at Show Snob for our weekly recaps.