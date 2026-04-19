Euphoria season 3 episode 2 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

Euphoria's season 3 premiere showed Rue, Maddy, Cassie, and Lexi five years after we last saw them in the season 2 finale. In the upcoming second episode, we're going to learn more about what they've been up to and where they're headed.

Lexi and Maddy seem to be happy with their current positions in life. They’re working in Hollywood and making a good living. Cassie is engaged to Nate, but isn’t ecstatic about things (more on that later). And then there’s Rue. It won’t shock anyone who’s watched the show to know that she hasn’t changed much.

Rue remains the worst decision-maker in history. She continues to show a lack of self-control or the ability to read the room. It almost gets her killed by the owner of a strip club named Alamo Brown. But, also like Rue, her luck saves her life and puts her in a better position than she's currently in.

Meanwhile, Cassie has decided that she’s going to create an OnlyFans account, so she can have the wedding of her dreams. Her fiancé is against it, but this wasn’t a discussion. So, rather than “lose,” Nate just asks that she never show nudes with her face exposed. Otherwise, it could hurt his construction business. To find out if that happens, you have to keep watching.

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria season 3 on HBO

Euphoria, season 3, episode 2 release time

Euphoria season 3 episode 2, titled “America My Dream”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, April 19

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, April 19

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 19

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, April 19

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 19

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, April 19

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, April 20

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, April 20

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, April 20

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, April 20

New Zealand (Neon): 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, April 20

What to expect in Euphoria season 3 episode 2

I’m looking forward to Laurie's reaction to Rue’s resignation. Rue owes Laurie more money than some people will see in their lives, so it’s not like she’ll just accept losing one of her drug mules. But Alamo Brown likes Rue, and he doesn’t seem like the kind of person to take no for an answer. If the trailer above is accurate, Rue will get the opportunity to stop being a drug mule and start a path towards, as she calls it, her dream job.

As for Cassie, it looks like Maddy will use her talent and connections as a talent manager to make Cassie’s OnlyFans a hit. While I said that Maddy is happy, everything isn’t peaches and cream. She lives in a basement apartment, and a good chunk of the money she makes goes to her boss.

It’s unclear if Maddy and Cassie reconciled after everything that happened in the Euphoria season 2 finale. However, that may not matter. Two people don’t have to like each other to make money. And if I had to guess, Cassie and Maddy are about to make a lot of money, but not before something wild and dangerous happens. Stay tuned to Show Snob to see if I’m right.

Watch Euphoria season 3 episode 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19.