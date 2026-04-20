Here are all the songs that play in Euphoria season 3 episode 2

After four years, Euphoria returned with its long-awaited third season last Sunday. Taking place after a five-year time jump, the central characters have moved on from high school and are creating lives of their own. Rue (Zendaya), of course, is getting herself into more trouble, while her high school friends are mostly thriving in the real world.

So much has happened since Euphoria was last on our screens, and the third season really feels like a major shift for the HBO show. We won’t be seeing glitter makeup or high school parties any longer, but that doesn’t mean there will be any shortage of drama. And, of course, this season has had a killer soundtrack so far—although we miss Labrinth.

Season 3 episode 2 soundtrack

Love the music in tonight’s episode? We list every song that plays:

“Say So” by Doja Cat

“WASSUP” by Young Miko

“(How Much Is That) Doggie In The Window” by Patti Page

“Get It Sexyy” by Sexyy Red

“I Wanna Be Loved By You” by Marilyn Monroe

“Speak Low” by Billie Holiday

The season 3 premiere included classic songs like Marvin Gaye’s “Trouble Man” and The Temptations’ “Little Green Apples.” We also got an early 2000s favorite in Eve’s “Who’s That Girl?” which I hadn’t thought about in years—but immediately added on Spotify. The third season of Euphoria has been met with its fair share of criticism, but one thing that remains solid is its soundtrack.

Looking ahead on Euphoria

Love it or hate it, but the premiere of Euphoria season 3 did good job setting the stage for what’s to come, and solidifying the tonal change after all these years. Rue is now working for Laurie (Martha Kelly) because of all the money she owes her, but the premiere shows she’s about to desert her. After meeting Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and G (Marshawn Lynch) at a party, Rue is ready for her next opportunity.

And Rue’s next gig introduces her to new characters—for better or for worse.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are still, somehow, together, and are planning their wedding. And while Nate wants Cassie to be conservative with the bookings, Cassie is determined to make her own money to pay for what she wants—through OnlyFans. Meanwhile, Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) are both crushing it in Hollywood, with Maddy working as a talent agent assistant and Lexi as an assistant on a TV show.

Noticeably absent in the season 3 premiere was Jules (Hunter Schafer), but based on the previews, we knew she’d be appearing soon.

Euphoria is onto its next era in season 3, but the music is still electric as ever.

New episodes of Euphoria season 3 release every Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. We’ll be recapping every episode live here at Show Snob, so be sure to keep reading our coverage.