The very short list of songs in Euphoria season 3 episode 5

Euphoria season 3 continues tonight on HBO with a brand-new episode, and truly, we don’t know what to expect from the rest of this installment. After a five-year time jump, the characters we know and love/hate are fresh into their careers, navigating adulthood with new sets of problems.

We’ve already seen a lot of big life events so far this season, including Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) wedding in episode 3. Rue (Zendaya) is in the big leagues now, working at a strip club for a drug dealer named Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). But as we saw in episode 4, she’s now an informant for the DEA, and I’m sure that’s going to blow up in her face sooner or later.

This season of Euphoria has been a bit all over the place, and that goes for the music, too. Now that Labrinth is no longer associated with the show, it’s missing its signature sound. Hans Zimmer composed the score, with a handful of other tracks sprinkled throughout. The number of songs have decreased season over season, but there are still some great gems to add to your playlist.

Season 3 episode 5 soundtrack

Check out the two songs featured in Euphoria season 3 episode 5:

“Comin' Home Baby” by Mel Tormé

“The Master’s Call” by Marty Robbins

Just like last week, we don’t get many songs in episode 5 beyond the score. Hopefully that’ll change next week!

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria season 3 episode 5. | Eddy Chen/HBO.

Tonight’s episode puts a bigger focus on Cassie as her career on the internet gets bigger and bigger. After her appearance at the party last episode, she starts to go viral, and her content gets more NSFW with Maddy’s help. Meanwhile, she scores a role on the TV show L.A. Nights. But despite her success, Cassie still doesn’t feel fulfilled. She admits to Maddy that she misses Nate, and even gives him money so he doesn’t lose his house.

But despite Cassie’s help, Nate still misses a payment and gets not only his toe re-cut off, but also a finger cut off.

After messing with Magick (Rosalía), Rue’s in deep trouble. Magick is onto her and isn’t going to drop her suspicion. But Rue continues to play with fire, like usual, and the episode ends on a dangerous cliffhanger.

What’s next on Euphoria

Rue is noticeably absent in the preview for next week’s episode, which you can see below. Is she badly injured or even hospitalized after tonight’s episode events? Or could she be working with the cops even closer? We’ll have to wait until next Sunday to find out. In the meantime, we know that in episode 6, Cassie and Lexi have tension on set, Maddy works with Alamo at the club, and Nate gets beat up again.

Next week on #Euphoria



Season 3 episode 6. pic.twitter.com/Co9eH2hFQC — Euphoria News (@season3euphoria) May 11, 2026

Check back with us at Show Snob next Sunday to read our episode 6 recap and over coverage.