Euphoria season 3 gets the filming update we've been waiting for

It's been a while since there have been any exciting updates to share about Euphoria season 3, but there's finally a bit of filming news that fans have surely been waiting months for. Production on the long-delayed third season of the Emmy Award-winning HBO teen drama series finally commenced earlier this year, but we now have a better idea of when cameras will stop rolling.

Rumors have suggested that Euphoria season 3 would wrap production later this fall, but a new interview with HBO content chief and CEO Casey Bloys reveals that filming on the new season will end a bit sooner than expected. It's been a busy year for series star Zendaya, but the end is near for season 3 production, which should get the series back on our screeners quicker!

Euphoria season 3 reportedly wraps filming in September 2025

According to Bloys, Euphoria season 3 will complete filming in September 2025, though the HBO boss didn't share an exact date or timeframe within the month. He also shared in his interview with Deadline that production is "going well" and he's "very, very happy with everything." That's great news to hear especially given the reported behind-the-scenes struggles Euphoria faced.

Zendaya in Euphoria season 2 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Filming on Euphoria season 3 kicked off in February 2025, as HBO released a photo of Zendaya back in character as Rue to mark the occasion. It hasn't yet been announced whether this will be the final season of the series, though it's rumored that these next eight episodes will be the last. Getting the cast of rising movie stars back together again was a feat in and of itself.

Zendaya's currently juggling the production with Euphoria season 3 with her filming commitments for Christopher Nolan's forthcoming blockbuster The Odyssey, which hits theaters in July 2026, and Dune: Part Three, which hits theaters in December 2026. Zendaya will also star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to start filming soon for an intended release in July 2026.

The two-time Emmy winner has spent much of 2025 traveling between these sets, which is likely part of the reason why Euphoria season 3 production will extend past summer and last through at least part of the fall. She isn't the only star of the show that's busy, as Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney are also navigating a number of other movie projects in addition to the series.

Even though filming will wrap before the end of the year, don't expect season 3 to start rolling out on HBO and HBO Max in late 2025. HBO has already confirmed that Euphoria season 3 will premiere in 2026, though a release window has not been provided. Per Deadline, the series will likely return in time to contend for the 2026 Emmy Awards, which means it should debut between January and May.

It's thrilling to learn that season 3 has an unofficial wrap date on the calendar, but there's still a lot of waiting to be done by fans before the hit series returns. Stay tuned for more Euphoria season 3 news and updates from Show Snob! We'll share all the latest developments revealed by HBO.

