Euphoria star gives surprising update about ‘incredibly liberating’ final season

It’s been a ridiculously long wait for Euphoria season 3, but it is coming. And now some of the stars are speaking out about stories to come.

Eurphoria season 3 is officially the last, which isn’t all that surprising. After all, the series has taken years between seasons, and the cast aren’t quite pass as high school students anymore. At least getting the final season order, it means that the creative team has had time to wrap up the storylines.

Jacob Elordi is happy with his storyline in Euphoria season 3

The final season has a lot of ground to cover, and Jacob Elordi has been able to tease some of the things that he’s been fortunate to do. According to Variety, the season has been “incredibly liberating” for him, giving him a chance to do something that he’s never done before.

That’s all the tease we’re getting, though, which has us curious about what to expect. After all, Elordi is one of those actors who’s had a wide range of roles within a short period of time, showcasing his abilities.

“It was incredible, man…It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

He thinks that fans of the series will love what’s to come, and it’s something “cinematic.” It better be worth the wait, right? It sounds like it is. At least, with Elordi’s storyline. There’s a catch when it comes to teasing the rest of the season.

Jacob Elordi gets to consume Euphoria’s final season the way we do

It turns out that the season is very singular in terms of individual storylines. Elordi’s storyline isn’t connected to other’s stories, including that of Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, and it means that he gets to watch the show the way fans will. He has no idea what is going on outside of his own arc, and that’s exciting for an actor.

This does also mean that we don’t get a lot of teases of what to expect in Euphoria season 3. The only people who can tease the entire season are the showrunner and writers, and they’re not going to give too much away.

There are some new faces joining the final season, and some of them are intriguing. We’re certainly getting ready for the likes of Natasha Lyonne and Eli Roth stepping into the twisty and heartbreaking world that is the high school-set story.

The bad news right now, though? There’s still no set release date. We know it’s slated to arrive in spring 2026, but that it.

Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max.