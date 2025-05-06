Exclusive sneak peek: Carême doesn't impress an unexpected critic in episode 3 clip

Carême on Apple TV+ has just premiered, but it's already proven it's not just a story about the beauty and taste of food. The tale is an intriguing recipe that mixes culinary vision, political power, and spying when your family's life is at stake. It's truly amazing to see all of these, ahem, ingredients come together. I personally love historical dramas, so that element is a great addition as well.

The one and only Antonin Carême has proved how talented he is in the kitchen in just the past two episodes, and yet he may still have some more to learn. If you're ready to say yes chef with a new episode, then you'll want to tune into Carême episode 3, "A Recipe for Disaster," Wednesday, May 7, 2025 on Apple TV+. While we wait, Show Snob has an exclusive sneak peek to share. Check it out below!

The clip introduces us, and Antonin, to the biggest French food critic of the time, Monsieur Grimod de La Reynière. He pays Carême's kitchen a visit, and let's just say he's not impressed. Neither is his monkey. I guess he's the real taste tester here! He certainly wasn't the food critic we were expecting to decide our favorite chef's fate.

In the past two episodes, you really do start to like Antonin with all his charm and charisma. And though confidence is always key, perhaps he could have taken it down a notch here. Telling the food critic no one tastes my creations until I decide, even someone as big as you, probably wasn't the best move.

Careme on Apple TV+

Carême, come on. You know he can be a cook's executioner. And you just made his job easier! I mean, based on the image above I assume that's how the creation was supposed to look finished. So perhaps others will enjoy it more than these two critics. Still, the scene has a great balance of being tense enough as the two men sort of challenge each other, while also being lighthearted and surprising as the cute monkey taste tester decides whether Carême's delicacy is good enough.

While our favorite chef will be dealing with some challenges in the kitchen, clearly, he'll also need to keep a level head on his shoulders with the very political part of his job. Per the official synopsis, Carême episode 3 will see protests take over the streets of Paris.

To help control "the violence," Talleyrand tasks Antonin with confronting a "revolutionary who may be fanning the flames." It's clear this is a difficult and delicate time in France, and Antonin is right in the middle of it. Will he be able to get through it all, save his stepfather, and continue on the path of becoming the best and most renowned chef in the world? We'll just have to wait and see!

Carême releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.