Fallout may go on for longer than we thought according to Aaron Moten

It feels like everyone's waiting for the second season of Fallout! The Prime Video series was a smash hit when it first premiered in April 2024, and we've been waiting ever since for the premiere date of the new season. Well, now we have it! Get ready for Fallout season 2 coming in December 2025. Plus, the series has already been renewed for a third season as well. This is all just amazing news!

Ella Purnell herself recently shared that production on the second season has finally wrapped. So that bring us one step closer to that December release date! Though we already have these two updates, we're already thinking ahead at the future of the series, and we're not the only ones.

Power Suit and Aaron Moten (Maximus) in “Fallout”

Fallout season 3 may not be the last season

Aaron Moten, playing Maximus who is a part of the Brotherhood of Steel, attended Comic Con Liverpool in England where he shared that the creatives behind the show had a starting point, and they have an end point for the story. He's one of the actors who's aware of what that end point is, saying the overall arc of the show will take a total of five or six seasons to get there. Here's what he told the audience, per Collider:

"When I signed on to do the series, [that] we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point. That end point hasn’t changed, but it is, season 5, season 6, type of end point. We've always known that we're going to take our time with the development of the characters."

So according to the actor, Fallout may very well go on for as long as six seasons. That's a bit surprising, as I personally didn't see the show going on for that long. Don't get me wrong, it would be amazing. Though I feel like with fantasy/sci-fi sort of productions, the characters are fleshed out but the story is condensed into more of three or four seasons. But, hey. We'll keep taking as much as we can get! The series is definitely a hit for Prime Video and they'll be wanting to get as much as they can out of it.

The streamer hasn't confirmed Moten's comments, so it's not known if this really is the plan the writers are still going to stick with. And the streamer may decide to tell them to cut things short. So we'll have to wait and see. Though the actor is definitely right in that there is time needed to develop and grow these characters. Just the storyline between Lucy and her father Hank is one that could multiple seasons to get through. There is also the fact that there's six games in the Fallout series, which the television show is based on. So plenty of material to pull from as well!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Fallout season 2 (and beyond!) on Prime Video.