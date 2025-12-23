Family Guy parodies Hallmark movies in twisted new Hulu exclusive episode

Let's be one thing clear about Family Guy, it is a show that doesn't shy away from crude humor and offensive material. The Hulu-exclusive Christmas episode, "Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie," is gifted with that humor and might be a tad offensive to Hallmark Channel fans.

That's what the Seth MacFarlane animated comedy is baked with, along with a few extra spices when the timing is right. The holiday season couldn't be a better time to add a little spiciness, and "Disney's Hulu Family Guy Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie" is the spice that overpowers the nice. With each season, the material kicks it up a notch with the slicing humor.

Let's get to the review for Family Guy's newest holiday episode!

Christmas is a crusty piece of pie in Family Guy's Hallmark version

All right, allow me to confess that, except for a few, I'm not a fan of Hallmark holiday movies, simply because they follow the same plot and unveil overdramatic scenes that are too 'saccharin' for my taste. I'm more into the classics, such as A Christmas Story and Elf, as they're original and fun to watch.

In "Disney's Hulu Family Guy Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie," the plot is far from saccharine. However, it still warms up with the comedy we all know and love in Family Guy. MacFarlane and his creative team know exactly what they're doing to drive an audience in, even if it'll unapologetically offend someone.

To recap, the episode centers on Lois, a big name in the corporate world who dreams of becoming a CEO of her company, Big Pie Corp. When she's assigned to steal a pie recipe from a small town bakery, she embarks on the journey, only to advance her career. She unexpectedly falls in love with Peter (the bakery owner) and gives up her job as CEO for him. It's the typical recipe for a Hallmark or Lifetime holiday movie, and as mentioned, I'm not the biggest fan of their content. Still, Family Guy mixed a hilarious twist to the material.

But here's where things get, well, weird. As this is Family Guy, there's going to be some crude exchanges and the episode pokes fun at how Hallmark often casts white talent into their movies, and the show strongly points that out. Additionally, Chris is seen as the 'Angel Child' while, in contrast, he's a drug addict. And that's a plot twist you don't see in a holiday movie that aimed to be clean-cut and 'cutesy.'

Despite these misgivings, I did enjoy Stewie's role as he offered his trademark cynicism and view on life. He's saved the entire episode, and that's a great arc, as it sets him apart from his otherwise mischievous scheming.

"Disney's Hulu Family Guy Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie" isn't as legendary as "A Very Special Family Guy Freakin' Christmas," as that episode truly highlights the holiday stress and delivers iconic lines, or as interactive as "Road To the North Pole," where Brian and Stewie are at their partner peak. But the 2025 edition is worth a watch if you're looking forward to laughing and would like to see the characters in a different, if slightly heartwarming, setting.

Family Guy's "Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie" is now streaming on Hulu.