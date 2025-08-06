Fans are asking for a Summer I Turned Pretty spinoff (and this idea is perfect)

A Laurel and Susannah spinoff isn't a want, it's a need.

The main cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty raved about their love for the moms and how they need more screen time. Essentially, more time together. As fans know, Susannah's story was cut short in both the books and the show, a storyline that gutted everyone. Laurel and the kids were left broken and lost in the aftermath. Thankfully, Susannah's presence never fades as Laurel honors her in the show through her book, while the kids never forget the warmth she brought into their lives. Like the cast, fans aren't ready to say goodbye to the moms and their beautiful friendship.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios TV boss, expressed his interest in Amazon collaborating with Jenny Han on additional projects and spin-offs, should she be interested. Ultimately, the streaming platform will not proceed without Han's input and ideas guiding the potential projects. Amazon and the cast gave the fans hope as they raved about working with Han, fueling our spinoff idea dreams. Although we'd love to see a spinoff featuring Conrad and Belly married and with children, the main spinoff we need is one focusing on Laurel and Susannah in their college years.

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast came up with four dream-worthy spinoffs, but the Laurel and Susannah spinoff had me kicking my feet and giggling. I love these characters. Whether they were getting high in the kitchen while eating everything in sight, watching movies with Belly, hosting parties, dancing in a bar, or watching the sunset on the beach, no one can say the moms weren't iconic. They were meant to be the main characters.

Thanks to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 4, we saw young Susannah again in a flashback of her and Laurel seeing if Belly (Aerina DeBoer) is ready to sleep alone. I squeal because that's the age I'd want the characters to be while they're telling their college stories. As the flashback played out on screen, my dream spinoff seems way more doable.

Picture that younger Laurel and Susannah sitting in the summer house living room with younger versions of Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad, and Steven. They're asking a million questions. The moms are smiling at each other. They put their hands up to quiet the kids and say, "Okay, we'll tell you about our college days, about our friendship." With Jackie Chung (Laurel) and Rachel Blanchard (Susannah) narrating, the scene changes to 18-year-old Laurel and Susannah moving into their college dorm.

Laurel's voiceover, "College is where Beck and I found each other, and it's also where we found ourselves." Fans will remember this is what Laurel says to Belly on college move-in day at the beginning of season three. I feel like this would be something they say during this story, maybe something Belly needed reminding of when she sees the Polaroid from the moms' freshman year of college. Susannah's voiceover chimes in, "And that was the beginning of forever, of Beck and Laurel."

Belly (Lola Tung) and Laurel (Jackie Chung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Although a disclaimer notes that there was a change from book to screen with Laurel and Susannah's backstory. Screen Rant confirms that the moms have been best friends since childhood, not just their college years. Even with this change, it's known that their friendship runs deep and is the longest in the books and the show. It makes sense why everyone would want to see more of their friendship on the small screen. That speaks volumes to the beautiful characters Jenny Han has created in The Summer I Turned Pretty universe.

I also dreamed of the main cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty being involved, but I'm not sure how. It makes sense to take the story back to when they were little and wanting to know more about their moms. But when they're older, Susannah dies when Belly is 17. It wouldn't be a story told at the current point in the show's timeline. But, it would be cool to flash forward to their older selves (Lola, Chris, Gavin, and Sean) remembering their moms and their stories. Fans love the flashbacks throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty, so this wouldn't be too much of a stretch.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

More from Show Snob: