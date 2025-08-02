4 The Summer I Turned Pretty spinoffs we'd love to see

Amazon isn't ready to say goodbye to Jenny Han's universe, and neither is anyone else. During the promotion of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Entertainment Tonight reporters inquired about the cast's potential continued collaboration with Jenny Han, their desired character spinoffs, and whether Jenny Han plans to expand the Cousins Beach universe.

As a Jenny Han fangirl, I'd love to return to Belly's world, where they expand on the original storylines like Netflix did with Han's To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Popular spinoff ideas are the aftermath of the icon love triangle and Laurel and Susannah's college years. Other cast members expressed their desire to see either a Taylor or a Steven-led spinoff. We'd do anything for more Jenny Han stories.

This post contains spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty books and show.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 poster | Prime Vide

Cousins Beach Love Triangle Aftermath

The book trilogy ended with a Bonrad wedding, but I wanted more. The story felt rushed, as it revolves around Belly and Conrad's conflicted feelings, despite her engagement to Jeremiah. We jump from glimpses of their connection to the ending scene of her running into the ocean in a white dress next to Conrad. She's happily married to her person.

I adore the ending. Yet, I desired a glimpse of their future. Han seems to hint at this in season 3 with the Cousins Beach Christmas Bonrad flashbacks. Maybe I'm delusional, or perhaps it's foreshadowing. Possibly, the summer house painting of a man resembling Conrad standing on the beach with two kids is a coincidence. But I think this is Jenny Han's way of telling us she didn't change the ending. She added scenes while omitting some. As I've said all along, Bonrad is endgame as long as they acknowledge they need to heal to have a healthy, stable relationship. A couple of years later, Belly seems more sure of herself in the books. I'm hoping we see that played out on screen in season 3.

Although their ending felt rushed, Han gave us Bonrad stolen glances throughout the books. They were destined to marry, have kids, and vacation at the summer house. I'm a sucker for a continued love story. After they walk out of the ocean, what happens? The dream spinoff would start with them running out of the sea, and arriving at the reception in drenched, sandy clothes, but smiling and more in love than ever. Then, Belly's narration takes over, leading us into a montage of moving in together, securing their place in the world, and starting a family.

The Summer I Turned Pretty -- Courtesy of Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Laurel and Susannah: College Years

In season 3, episode 1, Belly sticks a Polaroid of a young Laurel and Susannah to her dorm wall. Maybe it was a nod to the love Han and the cast have for that friendship. Again, perhaps I'm overthinking it, but it seems like a fair chance since the cast wants this spinoff.

Sean credits Chris Briney for saying, "Laurel and Susanna in their younger years." Chris confirms, saying, "They've always been some of my favorite characters. So I would love to see their world expanded." Sean, Chris, and Lola Tung all agreed they'd love to see the moms in their younger years; I think it'd be a beautiful way to bring Rachel Blanchard back as Susannah from narration and older scenes alongside Jackie Chung (Laurel).



We know how Laurel and Susannah met and became best friends and soulmates. But it's through Belly's child to a teenage POV. A Laurel and Susannah Dual POV spinoff, where they're telling the story to their kids, could be a way to tie in the current cast members.

A show that would take place when the kids are at their most curious about everything, and life isn't so heavy. The scenes would flash between Jackie and Rachel as young moms, similar to the TSITP flashbacks, as they sit in the summer house telling their story. All their best stories happened after they met. The scene jumps to 18-year-olds Laurel and Susannah moving into college, paralleling Belly's college move-in day from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 1.

Taylor (Rain Spencer) in The Summer I Turned Pretty Photo: Erika Doss © Amazon Content Services LLC

Taylor Jewel

Jackie Chung wants a Taylor spinoff because "they didn't have a lot of screentime." Taylor's character offers potential beyond Belly's best friend, Steven's on-and-off again girlfriend, and the sorority girl. She loves fashion and makes sacrifices for those she loves. She's always had a good relationship with the Conklins. But, we never saw her in her element. The new season finally gave Taylor the storyline she deserves. It may be a hard-earned one, but it shows how dedicated she is to helping others.

Season 3 expanded Taylor's world. Taylor's mom, Lucinda Jewel (Kristen Connolly), added background to her character. Her love story with Steven reflects her thoughts on romance, despite growing up in a single-parent household. She may be a little broken, but the best main characters are flawed, all while trying to make the ones around them better.

Taylor may come off as mean and annoying at times, but she's got a beautiful heart. Fans learn that she pushes people away because she's scared of being heartbroken. Which speaks to how vulnerable she is. I'd love to watch a spinoff about how Taylor became who she is.

Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Adam (Tom Everett Scott) in The Summer I Turned Pretty Photo: Erika Doss © Amazon Content Services LLC

The Steven Conklin Show

Rain Spencer and Gavin Casalegno sing Sean Kaufman's praises, saying his character, Steven, should have his own show because "he's a super fun character." This is a spinoff idea I never considered. He's so much more than Belly's older brother. I love that he's getting more acknowledgment in the show; his part is important, and he adds to the fun side of the show.

He finished Princeton early, while trying to make his mark on the world. His personality can go from serious to cracking jokes like it's his sole purpose. He'd probably tell dad jokes to relieve stress, but say all the comforting things to cheer others up. We need a Steven Conkin comedy.

I may want to hear all his dad jokes, but I'd also like to dig deeper into his career path. Currently, he's a step above an intern. He can be anything since his part is smaller in the books. Just like adding the addition of a romance storyline, I'd love to know how Steven's brain works. We know he's a dedicated, hardworking person, even after a car accident. Funny and smart? The perfect formula for a main character.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

