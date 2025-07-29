Amazon might not be saying goodbye to The Summer I Turned Pretty after all

It's no surprise Amazon is interested in developing more Young Adult stories from YA author, Jenny Han. After the massive success of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release, garnering "25 million viewers in its first 7 days and has reached #1 in over 120 countries," it makes sense to see what else she has planned.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios TV boss, told Variety, he has to "credit The Summer I Turned Pretty for helping us understand what's possible for reaching beyond a YA audience for a YA-centric story, with plenty of older adults now invested in the end of the love triangle."

Young Adult center stories are dominating the top slots on the streaming platform. We Were Liars, Motorheads, and Overcompensating are all performing well with dedicated fans. Hopefully, official season 2 news for all three shows will be announced soon. Thrilling YA-centered stories are gaining traction, thanks to Jenny Han's influence on Amazon, due to The Summer I Turned Pretty's success.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 New York Launch Event | Michael Loccisano/GettyImages

Amazon's desire for more of Han's stories makes me giggle like a teenager. She has a way of making everyone feel included in her world, whether you're a fan of the books or discovered her through the movies and TV show adaptations on Netflix and Amazon. The Summer I Turned Pretty changed the way a streaming platform tackled an entire genre, which is powerful in itself.

Belly's story took the world by storm from 2009 to 2011, with fans wanting to know which Fisher brother Belly chose. After three books, We'll Always Have Summer concluded the beautiful story of Isabel "Belly" Conklin with her marriage to Conrad Fisher. In 2022, Amazon brought Jenny Han's first book trilogy to life. Again, fans are eagerly awaiting the dramatic ending to an incredible series, but we aren't ready to say goodbye, and neither is Amazon nor Jenny Han.

Netflix turned Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy into three films, along with a spinoff, XO, Kitty, both of which have had massive success. XO, Kitty brings LJ's little sister, Kitty, to the center, expanding on the original story. Could this happen for The Summer I Turned Pretty books?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 poster

Sanders is on board for more of Han's projects, especially if that includes giving fans something similar to the To All the Boys universe spinoff. The cast raves about Jenny Han, saying they'd love to see more from her. While promoting The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Jenny teases, "Never say never" on returning to Cousins Beach.

Amazon wants Jenny to lead the process on whether she does more projects or spinoffs with the streaming platform. She's had new ideas that "she's been dying to tackle."

Sanders assures that "whatever Jenny wants to do, we want to do it with her." At this point, I think they'd produce her grocery list with how successful and captivating her stories are to audiences.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

