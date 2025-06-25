Fans think Anna Cathcart’s Instagram post reveals new XO, Kitty season 3 cast member

Who's ready for XO, Kitty season 3? The cameras are still currently rolling on the highly anticipated third season, and the new episodes are expected to be released sometime next year unless there are any delays.

Of course, fans have to keep themselves busy in the meantime, and there are so many ways to do so. For example, you could rewatch previous seasons or watch some of the cast's other work. For us, we're keeping ourselves occupied by staying in the loop on anything related to season 3. That includes keeping a close eye on the cast's social media, and recently, XO, Kitty star Anna Cathcart may have dropped an unexpected clue.

On June 16, Cathcart celebrated her 22nd birthday, and the next day, she shared a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram. Judging by the background, it's clear the pictures were taken in South Korea. This makes perfect sense, as she's currently filming XO, Kitty there.

But it's not the background that has fans talking. It’s one particular photo that shows Cathcart hanging out with some of her castmates. Those castmates include Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Jocelyn Shelfo, Joshua Lee, and Hojo Shin. In addition to the actors listed above, there are three other people in the photo, although one of their faces is obscured by a white heart emoji. Naturally, fans were left to speculate if the mystery person under the emoji is a brand-new addition to the XO, Kitty cast for its third season.

One fan commented under the Instagram post saying, "Happy birthday [emoji] anyone else curious about whose behind the white heart in the second picture or just me?" Someone then responded, suggesting that it might be a new cast member.

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation, the post has certainly sparked curiosity and buzz within the fandom. With filming still in progress, it’s likely that any new characters are being kept under wraps for now. That's why it would make sense that the person’s face was intentionally hidden. However, the mystery person in the photo could very well be a new XO, Kitty season 3 cast member based on previous casting calls.

In casting calls from earlier this year, the show's creative team sought a few female actors to portray new characters in the third season of the teen series. The mystery person in the photo looks to be a female, so it’s no surprise that fans are speculating she might be one of those newly cast roles. Given that she’s pictured alongside several main cast members during what appears to be a casual off-set moment, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume she’s involved in the production.

But again, until the show’s producers or Netflix make an official announcement, it’s all just fan speculation. The identity of this mystery figure remains under wraps for now. Who knows. She could simply be a friend or crew member sharing in the birthday celebrations, and not a new cast member at all.

