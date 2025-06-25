XO, Kitty star reveals they won't be back for season 3

Production on XO, Kitty season 3 is believed to have started sometime in April or May 2025 in South Korea, and is also believed to still currently be underway. That means all the cast members expected to return are likely already on set. However, we've just learned that one familiar face won’t be joining them this time around.

Their character was introduced last season in the hit teen show, and they definitely weren't a fan favorite. This character caused some serious drama for Kitty (Anna Cathcart), Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), and the other main characters. It's none other than Audrey Huynh. Huynh portrayed Esther Shim/Stella Cho in XO, Kitty season 2.

When we first meet Huynh's character, she introduces herself as a transfer student named Stella to Kitty and the others. However, we learn later in the season that her real name is actually Esther. She changed her name before transferring to KISS because she was on a revenge mission against Min Ho's father and didn't want him to recognize her.

At the end of the second season, Kitty, Min Ho, and the others manage to put a stop to Stella/Esther, and she's sent back home to Ohio by Min Ho's dad. Given how things ended for her character, it’s not too surprising that Huynh won’t be returning for XO, Kitty season 3. Her character's story arc was finished by the end of the second season. If the writers wanted to bring her back, they could, but it wouldn't be necessary.

It appears the decision is clear now. Rather than the show’s creative team or Netflix, it was Huynh herself who announced her departure via social media. On June 11, Huynh posted a video on TikTok of her dancing in the car to Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild." XO, Kitty fans immediately swarmed her comment section, complimenting and hyping her up. However, one comment really stuck out.

On June 14, a fan left a comment on the video asking her if she was filming XO, Kitty season 3, and she responded by basically saying that she wasn't. However, she continued to express her excitement for the new season.

"Everyone else is but i’m unfortunately not coming back! so so excited for the new season though <3." - Audrey Huynh

Based on Huynh's response, most of the XO, Kitty season 2 cast seems to be returning. Obviously, it was a given that Cathcart, Sang, Gia Kim, Choi Min-young, and Anthony Keyvan would be coming back. However, it looks like Regan Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, Jocelyn Shelfo, Sasha Bhasin, Joshua Lee, Hojo Shin, and Michael K Lee could be returning as well.

XO, Kitty season 3 is also expected to introduce several new characters. Casting calls went out earlier this year looking for actors to play characters named Theo, Sujin, Mimi, Marcus, Ji-Young, Philippa, Dr. Sherwin Jamshidi, and Dr. Vanessa Jamshidi. I guess we'll find out who will be playing these characters when the third season comes out. An official release date has not been announced yet, but we're possibly looking at an early 2026 release based on the current production schedule.

