Fans want Bridgerton season 5's storyline to focus on this character (and so do we!)

Four down, and four more to go. Lady Violet definitely has her hands full getting her Bridgerton bunch on the marriage mart. As we'll see in Bridgerton season 4, she's already getting halfway through her darling children. Now that Daphne, Anthony, and Colin are married off, it's Benedict's turn in the fourth season. And we absolutely can't wait to see him and Sophie's love story play out in 2026. Though, we're also already thinking ahead to Bridgerton season 5 (and 6 too!).

But let's focus on the one for now. Along with an enchanting sneak peek at the upcoming fourth season, Netflix also shared the amazing news that the Regency romance drama is coming back for two more seasons. This was sort of a given, but it never hurts to get that official stamp of approval from the streamer. That means we have much more Bridgerton to look forward to, and it also means there's a new sibling that will take the lead after Benedict. So who should it be since Netflix hasn't released that information yet?

Bridgerton. (L to R) Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in episode 303 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton season 5 centering on Eloise makes the most sense

In my opinion, I think Bridgerton season 5 should focus on the one and only Eloise Bridgerton. She's definitely a fan-favorite, and one of the characters we've spent the most time with since the very start of the series. Showrunner Jess Brownell previously shared that even though Benedict's story was supposed to go first based on the order of the novels by Julia Quinn, they decided to put Colin and Penelope at the forefront in season 3 for a couple of reasons.

First is the fact that the characters have been a part of the world since season 1, and we've "already invested in them" at that point. Second, it didn't make sense to have the Lady Whistledown secret drawn out for another two seasons. And I completely agree with this. Eloise also fits the bill here as a character we've known from the very start.

So to me the natural next step, and based on the order of the books as well, is Eloise. I think it makes sense from a storytelling perspective. Especially because the audience has seen her grow so much from season 1. Other than Eloise, the other sibling in the running would be Francesca. Though I don't feel like it's her time yet.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Victor Alli as John Stirling, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in episode 306 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Due to original Francesca actress Ruby Stokes' commitment to Lockwood & Co., she was very in and out during the last two seasons, and we didn't see much of the character. Hyacinth and Gregory have been around for more screen time!

Then we got the recasting of Hannah Dodd in season 3. So it really doesn't feel like we've been with Francesca for very long. I don't have that same emotional attatchment to her just yet. And frankly, her story with Lord Kilmartin was fine in the third season. But it wasn't the most interesting. That's because the meat of her story is coming up that hasn't been adapted yet. I think one more season of Francesca and Lord Kilmartin in the background will help get us ready for them in season 6.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Luke Thomspon as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2021

All of this is to say that's why it makes sense for Eloise to get her love story next. I need my girl Claudia Jessie to be in the spotlight, already! Eloise definitely won't be happy about finding a love match. Though, without giving away any spoilers, based on the novels she does have a gentleman who is able to win her heart and change her mind. It's going to be so exciting to see!

I really hope the writers and Netflix do have Eloise become the next Bridgerton sibling to focus on in Bridgerton season 5. It's just the most logical for so many reasons. It's amazing to see how this world continues to grow. I love it! No release date has been set for seasons 5 or 6 yet. Though Brownell has shared before that there is most likely going to be a two-year gap between each season of the series. So with Bridgerton season 4 coming in 2026, don't expect the fifth season until 2028.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news about Bridgerton on Netflix!