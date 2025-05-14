Benedict can't keep his eyes off of Sophie in Bridgerton season 4 sneak peek

Your eyes don't deceive you, gentle readers! Netflix has released a new sneak peek at Bridgerton season 4, of course featuring our new leads Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. This gentleman is clearly smitten with her already, he can't keep his eyes off of her. And we love to see that. Let the romance begin! Check out the video below:

As seen in the first sneak peek that was previously released, as well as the promotional images, Benedict and Sophie have a moment in the gardens. She even gets a kiss on the hand from the handsome fellow. Is this newly released clip a scene in the aftermath of that? Or is this what leads to their moment dancing in the garden?

Benedict only has eyes for Sophie in Bridgerton season 4 clip

Though all the debutantes and ladies of the ton have their eyes on him, Benedict only has eyes for the Lady in Silver. When he entered the ballroom, it's clear Benedict is looking for someone. Which leads me to belive this is after their time in the garden. She's so cute, looking up at a magnificent crystal chandelier that's captured her attention.

For someone who grew up like Sophie, the little things are probably what fascinate her. He's so smitten, it's adorable. Though another gentleman then asks Sophie for a dance, and you see Benedict's face fall slightly. A (fictional) jealous man makes for a sexy man. Usually. At least on TV.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

I don't think I've been so excited to see a couple's love story play out as much as Sophie and Benedict's since we first entered the Mayfield world in Bridgerton season 1. There's something about the Cinderella-esque feel of this tale that is giving us all the feels.

It's still going to be a while before Bridgerton season 4 arrives. The new season is slated to premiere sometime in 2026 on Netflix. Filming began in September 2024, and Penelope actress Nicola Coughlan, who will be back with Colin, recently shared that production will take nine months to complete. That puts us at a June 2025 production wrap date. Even still, months of post-production is needed before the series is ready for our eyes.

Other than the sneak peek, Netflix also shared the amazing news that Bridgerton has been renewed for seasons 5 and 6! We were expecting this, but it's still good to have the confirmation from the streamer itself. Netflix didn't share which sibling's story would be up next. Though I think it's most likely going to be Eloise or Francesca. That's right, the younger gal's story isn't finished just yet.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix!