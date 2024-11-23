Fast Friends game show arrives in December just in time for the holidays (Release date and schedule)
In September 2024, Max announced it was bringing us a Friends game show, aka Fast Friends, to our screens, which is definitely exciting for fans! Look, sometimes things like these can be unnecessary. But I do think that the program will be worth tuning in to. Or, it at least deserves a shot.
The streamer got things filmed pretty quickly in October 2024 at the Friends Experience: The One in New York City, and now we already have a release date to look forward to. And it's before the end of the year! Fast Friends premieres Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 on Max, TVLine reports.
There's a total of four episodes, which will come out each week on Thursdays. So expect the last episode of the Friends game show to be released Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Comedian and actress Whitney Cummings takes on hosting duties. Here's the release schedule:
- Episode 1 - Dec. 19, 2024
- Episode 2 - Dec. 26, 2024
- Episode 3 - Jan. 2, 2025
- Episode 4 - Jan. 9, 2025
Fast Friends will feature teams competing to solve trivia questions, puzzles, and games that of course are all centered around the hit sitcom. I hope the show does its own version of the Lightning Round. That would be amusing. By the sounds of it, this is definitely the ultimate test of who is the ultimate Friends fan! Per a press release, the "quickest team" will be the winner. It's not clear whether there's a cash prize that goes along with it, or you just get bragging rights. We'll have to wait and see.
Be sure to check out who the contestant are, shared by Cosmopolitan! It looks like there's three teams of two - mother/daughter duo Café Con Leche, friends teammates It’s a Bing Thing, and a couple, Team Lobster. Hopefully these contestants are full of more knowledge than Monica and Rachel so they don't lose something huge like the apartment. The news outlet also states that Cummings herself is a fan of the show, which definitely will help her as being host of the new program.
What's really cool about this game show is the fact it was filmed at the Friends Experience in NYC, which means we'll be able to see so many familiar sets like Rachel and Monica's apartment, Joey and Chandler's living space, and the infamous Central Perk. I personally can't wait to see how this all plays out. I think it's going to be great and a fun watch to have during the holidays and going into the new year.
Fast Friends premieres Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 on Max, with new episodes released weekly.