How the third season sets up what's to come in Ginny and Georgia season 4

Wow! If you've finished Ginny and Georgia season 3, then you already know it was plot twist after plot twist. Especially in those final few episodes. The Netflix drama brought it all, and many of the storylines have been resolved. Though the series ended on a major cliffhanger, that will lead us into what happens next.

Ginny and Georgia season 4 is happening

The great news is that Ginny and Georgia season 4 is already confirmed! Back in May 2023, Netflix announced that it had renewed the series for seasons 3 and 4 at the same time. So going into the newest season, we knew a fourth one was coming. Which is great because I definitely need to know what happens next.

A release date hasn't been set yet, though seasons have been releasing two years apart, so I wouldn't expect it to come out until sometime in 2027. The good news is that work on season 4 has begun in terms of the writer's room, with scripts now being written as of February 2025. Alright, a lot happened in season 3 and the finale so let's see how all of that sets up what's to come. Major spoilers below!

The season 3 finale ends with Georgia getting off the hook. That's because Ginny is able to scheme up a way to blame Gil, Austin's dad, for everything. She convinces her brother to testify he saw Gil suffocate Tom Fuller. Even though all three Millers know the truth and that it was Georgia.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 304 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

How Ginny and Georgia season 3 sets up what comes next

We don't see Gil arrested so I'm not sure if he ran away or is in custody. Austin clearly misses his dad, and feels guilty for doing what he did. He's also mad at Ginny for making him choose between his parents, even though Ginny and Austin are back to living with their mother and Georgia is free. Though too many people know that Georgia is actually the one who did it, so I'm sure that secret might come out again somehow.

Following Ginny's pregnancy scare, we thought everything was fine and that plot twist was thrown in just to make us, and Ginny, nervous. And perhaps give Georgia one last ditch effort to get Paul back. Though it doesn't work and he puts the puzzle pieces together knowing Georgia wasn't actually pregnant. Well, she wasn't. At that point.

Georgia ends up sleeping with Paul and Joe around the same time. And while we're not 100% sure whether she's pregnant yet, I do feel like that's where the story is headed in Ginny and Georgia season 4. The writers also made sure to show us that she slept with both, so now there's the question of who the father is.

The fate of Wellsbury is also up in the air as there's a chance Paul will be recalled, and enough votes could start bringing big businesses into town. I don't feel like that would have mentioned so much in the third season if a Whole Foods, let's say, isn't actually going to come in. Hmm.

Ginny & Georgia. Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 303 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

I'm also interested to see how the fourth season continues to handle the characters' mental health. Georgia said she's going to therapy, she's going to put Austin in therapy, Ginny is doing better but still has a ways to go, and the Baker siblings are not doing great either. Marcus already is in therapy for depression, though it looks like season 4 will continue to explore his drinking problem, and perhaps see him in rehab.

As for Max, she's losing her friends and has felt like an outsider from them dealing with the pressures of always having to be the emotionally stable one because of her brother. Abby is also still struggling with her eating disorder. There's a lot for the teens to still get through.

And, yes it doesn't stop there! Georgia's past is definitely going to catch up with her in season 4 as her biological father calls and warns her that her mother and stepdad can easily find her. And we do see them driving by the house in a quick moment. Ginny might also be in a love triangle like her mother as she and Marcus look like they're back together, but Wolfe clearly still has feelings for her. So, yeah. Junior year is definitely set up to be eventful.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.