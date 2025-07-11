Ginny and Georgia is the top show in the US (but not for long)

Ginny and Georgia is easily one of Netflix's most popular shows, and that's just the facts. Now that the third season is out, the hit teen comedy-drama has seen even more explosive growth in viewership, dominating the streaming charts and sparking nonstop conversation online.

Ginny and Georgia was the most-watched streaming show in the U.S. during the week of June 2 to 8, according to Nielsen, which tracks TV and streaming viewership. During that specific week, people watched Ginny and Georgia for a combined total of 2.9 billion minutes (rounded up) on Netflix. The reason the number is so high is mostly because season 3 was released on June 5, which caused a huge spike in viewership as fans rushed to watch the new episodes.

Now, we've just learned from Deadline that the show has held onto the top spot for a second week in a row, pulling in another 2.9 billion minutes (rounded up) between June 9 and 15.

(L to R) Tony Nappo as Josh, Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Scott Porter as Paul, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Sara Waisglass as Maxine, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker in episode 301 of Ginny and Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

According to Nielsen, 69% of that viewership was from season 3 alone, which means the remaining 31% came from people watching or rewatching seasons 1 and 2. Because both new and older seasons are being watched, it is expected that Ginny and Georgia will stay popular and remain on the Nielsen top 10 for a few more weeks.

However, things are about to change significantly soon. With the huge success of Squid Game's third and final season, it looks like Ginny and Georgia is about to lose its grip on the top spot. According to Netflix, the third installment of the Korean drama managed to accumulate a total of 106.3 million views in just 10 days on the platform.

Once the Nielsen top 10 rankings come in for the week of June 23 to June 29, there's a really good chance that Squid Game will take over the No. 1 spot. However, Ginny and Georgia will still likely rank on the chart as mentioned above. It's just not expected to be sitting at the very top anymore.

Ginny and Georgia is not over yet. A fourth season is confirmed and is currently in the works. While we don't know exactly when the new episodes will come out, a 2026 release is what we're hoping for. However, we might not see Ginny and Georgia season 4 until 2027 since a new season typically comes out every two years. We hope to see Ginny and Georgia back on our screens sooner than this, but we're bracing ourselves for a bit of a wait.

