Ginny and Georgia season 4 filming update hints at brutally long wait

Ginny and Georgia finally returned with its third season back in June 2025, and fans were more than thrilled to be reunited with one of television's most beloved mother-daughter duos. The hit teen series is known to not hold back on the drama, and season 3 was serving up huge doses of it in every episode.

With that jaw-dropping season 3 finale, we're more than ready to see what's next for Ginny and Georgia and all of the rest of our favorite characters. Fortunately, a fourth season has already been confirmed and is currently in the works. Back in February 2025, we learned that the writers' room for season 4 had officially opened. This was good news because it meant the creative team had started actively developing new storylines for the upcoming installment.

(L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, and Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 305 of Ginny and Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

However, what we were really looking forward to was learning more about when the cameras would start rolling on the new season. The only information we had at the time was that filming would begin sometime later this year. Ginny and Georgia star Brianne Howey revealed this juicy information in a post-season 3 interview with Collider.

While Netflix hasn't come out and shared publicly any type of production timeline for Ginny and Georgia season 4, there's a rumored filming schedule going around that points to cameras starting to roll in late September 2025, with production planning to wrap in February 2026.

According to What's on Netflix, filming for Ginny and Georgia season 4 is slated to begin in Toronto on Sept. 29, 2025, and is expected to finish on Feb. 25, 2026. That's about five months of filming. Although Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed these dates, this is the most specific filming update we’ve seen to date. And considering that the previous two seasons also took about five months each to film, the timeline seems entirely realistic.

However, this filming timeline also hints at a painfully long wait ahead for fans eager to see what happens next in the teen series. If production ends up finishing in late February 2026 after all, we're likely looking at about eight to nine months of post-production before the new episodes are ready for viewing. That's how long seasons 2 and 3 took in post-production before they made their way to Netflix. That would put the Ginny and Georgia season 4 release sometime between October and November 2026.

Obviously, we'd all love to see the fourth season sooner, but there seems to be a familiar pattern in play. Even though a show like Ginny and Georgia might not seem like it should require so much time to edit and complete, it clearly does. So our best release prediction for now for season 4 is sometime in late 2026. There might even be a chance that it could get pushed to the following year. Perhaps sometime in early 2027. However, we're keeping our fingers crossed for an earlier premiere and will be sure to keep you updated as more details emerge.

