Gather around, Ginny and Georgia season 3 arrives in just a few hours! (Release date, time, preview)

After nearly two and a half years (what!?), Ginny and Georgia season 3 is finally almost here! We've been impatiently waiting to find out just what happens now that Georgia is arrested, at her wedding, for the death of Tom Fuller. What happens next? We'll find out very soon when the new season arrives. When exactly is that and what time can you start tuning in?

As is usual with new Netflix releases, Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres Thursday, June 5, 2025 on the streaming service. All 10 episodes drop at 12 a.m. PT. And trust me. As a member of the press who has already seen the season, there is a lot of drama and twists and turns to expect. So you'll want to be fully awake for that, which might be hard with the late-night release. Here are all the U.S. and global release times so you're sure not to miss it!

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 11 a.m. GST South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

(L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 310 of Ginny and Georgia

What will happen in Ginny and Georgia season 3 on Netflix?

As mentioned above, the biggest plot point going into the third season is the fact that Georgia is arrested for Tom's murder. Though who told authorities about it, and who even found out about it? Austin tells his sister he didn't tell anyone what he saw, which is his mother suffocating Tom with a pillow. So who else could be behind this?

Season 3 will answer that question as the story puts "the spotlight on the Millers like never before," per the synopsis. This will test everyone in the family, I'm sure even Paul who looks to be sticking around. At least for now, based on the trailer. Will he find out the truth about his new bride?

And what about Ginny? She's constantly carried the weight of her mother's decisions. How will that come into play here, and will she be willing to carry this one? Mother and daughter have had a very complicated relationship. Could this one break them once and for all? Gosh, so many questions.

There's so much to look forward to in the new season, it's hard to wait! Though it's only a few more hours now. The Netflix drama stars Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Scott Porter as Paul, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, and Nathan Mitchell as Zion.

