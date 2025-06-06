Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 6 recap: I'm sorry, Ginny is what now!?

The previous episode of Ginny and Georgia season 3 ended with Georgia's worst nightmare - her kids being taken away by child protective services. And the real shocker was that it wasn't just Gil who called it in, but Zion too! In season 3 episode 6, "At Least It Can't Get Any Worse," we get the aftermath of that and an even bigger shocker as well. Here's our recap of the episode on Netflix. Spoilers below.

It's now the aftermath of Ginny and Austin being taken away from Georgia to live with Zion and Gil, respectively. I'm still shocked at the fact Zion did that after everything he and Georgia have been through! She's sort of reached rock bottom here, and who can blame her? Of course, Ginny and Austin are affected too.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Ty Doran as Wolfe in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Mayoress Murderess' trial continues

Ginny is acting out, staying late, and making out in the car late at night with Wolfe. She sees him as a more fun relationship rather than a serious one. Though he does know that Ginny is the Mayoress Murderess' daughter now and still didn't run a way. Her dad doesn't know what to do or where she is, fueling Georgia's anger and heartbreak. Who can blame this poor girl though? They're not even supposed to talk on the phone and are only doing supervised visits at the moment.

Things are not looking great for Georgia in the town or court either. Someone threw a brick through her window with the word "murderer" on it, while no one from her family or friends is now supporting her at the trial. Nick is questioned and he says that Georgia told him she was alone with Tom when he died, which is the opposite of what she had been claiming.

Another day in court, it's Cynthia's turn to take the stand. And as you'd assume, that doesn't make her look any better. We also learn it was that annoying private investigator hired by Kenny's family who told Cynthia to get an autopsy, kickstarting this whole thing.

Ginny & Georgia. Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 305 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

When Ginny runs into Cynthia picking up Austin from school, she asks her not to punish Austin and Zach, who are friends, for her hatred of their mom. She also confronts her father about taking her and her brother away from their mother. Zion thinks he did the right thing, but Ginny tells him that Gil was physically abusive towards Georgia and Austin shot the gun that day defending her. It's also revealed Paul tried to get custody of Austin, but was rejected. Ugh. It's clear he cares for him and that would have been a better situation.

Georgia doesn't know what to do, though we're seeing some growth for the character after all these challenges she's going through. She calls Ginny's therapist and asks her whether her kids are better off without her and if she's a bad mom. She tells her that her kids are depending on her and she needs to fix herself and change, and can connect her with another therapist. This is a really good first step for Georgia.

Though she does still have some support. Ellen needs space for now, but Marcus stops by to fix Georgia's window, which is a sweet gesture. She tries to call her daughter from Marcus' phone, but Ginny was too busy hooking up with Wolfe. When Ginny calls Marcus back, thinking he was the one reaching out, he tells her everything going on with Georgia, which obviously upsets Ginny.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Raymond Ablack as Joe, Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 306 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 6 ends with a huge plot twist

Joe is also in Georgia's corner, as always. He stops by with a pie and to see if she wants to play Mario Kart. Georgia opens up to him about her biological father calling her from prison, though she didn't answer the call. She hasn't spoken to him in over 20 years and he was arrested for attempting to murder her and her mother. All Georgia can do is laugh hysterically, which is definitely what she needed. She also reassures Joe that his secret affair with Cynthia, though it could help Georgia's case, is safe with her.

The biggest shocker of Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 6 though is when Norah has a pregnancy scare, so she and her friends take pregnancy tests. And while Max, Abby, and Ginny all go in pretty confident that they're fine, that's not true. Norah is not pregnant, but Ginny is!!! WHAT??? Now that is a crazy cliffhanger!

Ginny and Georgia season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Be sure to follow along with our episodic recaps, here!