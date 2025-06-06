Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 7 recap: Ginny decides what to do with surprise pregnancy

I am still over here processing that huge cliffhanger from episode 6 of Ginny and Georgia, which is the fact that Ginny is pregnant. I couldn't press 'play next episode' on Netflix fast enough after that revelation! The story is not too drawn out, surprisingly, in season 3 episode 7, "That's Wild." Here's a recap of the episode on Netflix. Spoilers below.

Ginny deals with the surprise pregnancy

Ok, where do we start? Ginny is obviously freaking out about this and just really needs her mom for something as big as this. Though she can't just go talk to her whenever she wants. It has to be during the scheduled supervised visits, though when they have one she can't just say it in front of the social worker. Georgia can feel something is off about her daughter though.

Before she can tell her mom, Ginny tells Wolfe she's pregnant. He does not have a great reaction and is sort of a typical teenage boy. He says "that's wild," then rants about needing to go get tacos for his family for dinner, apolgoizes, and leaves. Sure, that's the kind of reaction you want when telling the father of your child you're pregnant. When Ginny continues to be mad at Zion and cries out she just wants her mom, that broke my heart.

Ginny enlists Max's help to provide a distraction to the reporters standing outside so Ginny can sneak into the house to talk to Georgia. Her mom can read it all over her face and guesses what her daughter came to tell her. It's very emotional, and Georgia handles it well and says all the right things. After all, she's been through this. She reassures her daughter that she doesn't regret having her, but a baby will change her life and it's a sacrifice at this age. So she can't make the decision for Ginny. She has to do it herself on whether she wants to keep the baby or not.

First though, Georgia has her take another test to be sure. And yes, it's positive once again. When Georgia tells her daughter that they're very fertile and "men sneeze at me and I'm ovulating." That just made me crack up! Ginny decides she doesn't want to have the baby, and Georgia calls the doctor. Apparently they have an opening that afternoon, which is quick. Ginny decides to go by herself, and Georgia goes out and sprays the reporters with the hose so she can sneak out.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 307 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Ginny decides not to keep the baby

Georgia really doesn't want her daughter to be alone though and sneaks into Marcus' room and asks him to go, which of course he does because he'll always be there for Ginny. She goes through with it, takes the medication to terminate the pregnancy, and that's that. This storyline felt a bit rushed for something so big, so that was weird to me.

Ginny recovers for a while with her mom, and there's a hilarious moment in all the seriousness when the Heartland Movie Network, which is a knockoff of the Hallmark Channel, shows The Mayoress Murderess movie coming soon which is just so funny. They're so appalled, especially when Ginny yells that they made her white. Those producers are already on it. Goodness gracious. Eventually, Zion is looking for his daughter and they tell him everything.

Ginny thinks she did the right thing and is relieved, but is also feeling all the emotions as she should be. She's sad, feels stupid, and wonders if she should be guilty. But her father reassures her that she did the right thing too.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Scott Porter as Paul in episode 301 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Georgia shockingly pretends to be pregnant

Paul has a plan in place - he's going to go through with the divorce, serve Georgia the papers, and release a statement distancing himself from her. He hasn't been to court and it looks like that's not going to change soon. He calls Georgia to tell her they need to talk, and Georgia starts to hyperventilate. It's clear she does need help, so hopefully she does start seeing a therapist.

What happens next is typical Georgia behavior. Like, look girl. I know you've been put between a rock and hard place. But, no! Georgia lies to Paul and uses the second pregnancy test Ginny took to say that she's pregnant with his baby. Which, she is not. But she's gotten desperate and is losing badly in court. And she knows he came over to talk about getting a divorce. Dun, dun, dun. And that's how this episode of Ginny and Georgia ends!

There were also a couple of other plot points I wanted to mention as I feel like they'll come into play later. Gil is speaking bad of Georgia, telling Austin that his mom isn't fit to care of him and needs help. Georgia tells Marcus she knows he took her wine bottle and to be careful. Plus, Georgia and Joe almost kiss.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Be sure to follow along with our episodic recaps, here!