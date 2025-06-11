Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter teases revival of fan-favorite show: 'We'll see what happens'

These days, you can catch Scott Porter on Netflix as Paul in the hit coming-of-age series Ginny & Georgia, which returned for its third season on June 5 and will be back for season 4. Spoiler alert: In the juicy new episodes, Paul ends the season wrapped up in Georgia's paternity mystery and could very well be the father of her new baby. That's quite the cliffhanger to leave us on!

Oddly enough, that's not the only cliffhanger Scott Porter has left us on lately, as the actor teased a potential revival of one of his beloved past television projects while promoting Ginny & Georgia season 3. If you're hoping to see him suit back up as Jason Street in Peacock's developing Friday Night Lights reboot series, that's not the show he's talking about this time.

Scott Porter isn't ruling out a Hart of Dixie revival

He's talking about Hart of Dixie! Even though it's somehow been 10 years since the romantic comedy-drama series ended on The CW in March 2015, the show's fans still can't get enough. It's no wonder either since it's one of the all-time best feel-good television shows. The series quickly wrapped up with a satisfying series finale, but everyone still wants to return to Bluebell.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Porter responded to questions about Hart of Dixie, with the interviewer noting that the show ended too soon after four seasons. Porter agreed that the series could have lasted longer, but noted that fans continued to watch the show and new fans continued to discover the show in the decade since its conclusion, especially during the pandemic.

Porter wondered if Hart of Dixie wouldn't have ended after four seasons and continued with additional seasons, bring the show's ending closer to 2020, if The CW would have opted to revive the show during that time. The actor also mentioned that "revivals happen all the time" and "we'll see what happens" with the show in the future. It's an unofficial tease, but an exciting one nonetheless!

Here's what Porter said about Hart of Dixie during his interview with Us Weekly:

"The last couple of years, back in 2020 especially when everybody was inside and locked away, and they were trying to find places to escape to, and there's no better place than Bluebell to go to. Like, all your worries can go away while you're watching Hart of Dixie. It's just so funny what happens with timing in this world. Maybe if we would have been ending closer to that beginning, they would've just brought us back. But you know, revivals happen all the time. We'll see what happens." —Scott Porter

But if The CW hadn't canceled Hart of Dixie when it did, then Porter might not have gotten the role as Paul on Ginny & Georgia. Everything tends to happen for a reason, even if we still would have liked a couple more seasons of Hart of Dixie. But speaking of revivals of Porter's past shows, he sounds 100% game to return to Bluebell, Alabama, but not as convinced to return to Dillon, Texas.

Porter left NBC's Friday Night Lights after three seasons but made a guest appearance in season 5. With the news that Peacock could be bringing the series back and inviting past cast members, Porter weighed in and said that while he would be interested to guest in the reboot, he would do it "only if it serves the story." He's excited to watch the show as a fan, though! Aren't we all?

Honestly, as a fan of both Hart of Dixie and Friday Night Lights, I would much rather see Porter step back into his golden boy role as George Tucker. There's something magical about that cast, which was led by Rachel Bilson and also included Jaime King, Wilson Bethel, Cress Williams, Tim Matheson, and Kaitlyn Black. Are George and Annabeth still together? That's what we need to know!

All four seasons of Hart of Dixie are currently available to stream on Prime Video.