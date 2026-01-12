Golden Globes 2026 full winners list (updating live)

It’s officially the best time of the year for film and television lovers. Last weekend, the Critics Choice Awards took place, kicking off the official start of awards season with a series of televised events. The Golden Globes are known to be the most fun of the bunch, so we’re so excited to tune in this evening and watch alongside you.

We’re keeping the list of the 82nd Golden Globe winners updated below, so keep refreshing so you don’t miss a minute of the celebrations. Ahead of the show beginning, we'll be providing some exciting TV updates from the stars on the red carpet.

Along with the most acclaimed movies of the past year, the Golden Globes are honoring many TV shows that we’ve covered here at Show Snob. From Netflix series such as Adolescence, The Beast in Me, and The Diplomat to gripping dramas like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and The Pitt, there isn’t a shortage of tough competition this year. Who are you rooting for in television? It’s so hard to pick!

TV to look forward to in 2026: