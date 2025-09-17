HBO boss confirms White Lotus season 4 location and gives exciting production update

The White Lotus season 4 will be traveling to a brand new destination, and you can bet that the mysteries will keep the guests and the audience on edge!

The HBO dramedy has been delivering twists and turns since its first season, along with peeks of the luxurious paradise life that made us envious. Vacationers also explored several tropical locations that included Sicily, Hawaii, and Thailand. However, despite their tropical landscape and serene colors, they are often utilized as a blinding backdrop to mask the ongoing scandals and even murders.

Season 3 had its finale in April, with a handful of the characters meeting their end. There were plenty of factors leading to the climax, but regardless, it didn't eliminate the shock. However, the deaths were coherent with the storylines, so nothing felt out of line or a plot failure.

While the season 4 premiere date of The White Lotus hasn't been confirmed (though we hear it's going to be a long wait), we do know what its next hot stop would be! As a hint, it's on the same continent as season 2, and it's one of the world's top travel destinations. Although, I did love Thailand for its scenery and delicious food.

The White Lotus will be heading to France for season 4

The show's creator, Mike White, says the next journey for the guests will be the European country of France. Deadline confirmed this information earlier this month, but no specific place in France has been decided yet. There are discussions that the French Riviera, Paris, or the Alps are possible, as HBO has a secured marketing partnership with the Four Seasons Hotels chain, according to the Deadline article.

Following the season 3 finale, White wants to leave rocks and water behind, but there's plenty of room for murder.

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

Additionally, White didn't attend this year's Emmy Awards with the cast, but he had a good reason to. It's speculated that he was in France, scouting for a location and writing the fourth season. After the ceremony, Deadline caught up with HBO's Chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys, to ask if France was confirmed for season 4, and whether White was in the country.

"France [is] for sure, but details and location are [to be determined]."

As for White's scouting, Bloys says that he's most likely there.

"I believe that is the case [with White]."

Watch the first three seasons of The White Lotus can be streamed on HBO Max!