Good American Family episode 3 features a chilling discovery (Preview)

Things certainly escalate quickly in Good American Family on Hulu in just the first two episodes that streamed on premiere day! Though it seemed like they could be one big happy family at the beginning, by the end of episode 2 Kristine believes Natalia might not be a little girl after all. So when can we expect a new episode, and what will episode 3 be all about after that cliffhanger?

Good American Family episode 3, "Ghosts Everywhere," premieres Tuesday, March 25, 2025 on Hulu. Though two episodes came out on premiere day, going forward only one new installment will be released each week. As a reminder, the season is a total of 8 episodes. The streamer also drops new releases at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. Check out the release times below:

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

What comes next in Good American Family episode 3?

As mentioned above, the first thread of suspicions happens when Kristine accidentally walks in on Natalia in the bathroom and notices she has hair in a private spot. This comes after Kristine discovers the cut off head of Ethan's stuffed cow under Natalia's bed. So there's already that negative mindset Kristine is in about her adoptive daughter.

With that discovery and everything else that's been building in the first two episodes, Kristine takes things a step further this week, and it looks like those doctor's visits come into play based on the description and promotional images (seen below). We shared the synopsis:

"Kristine investigates Natalia's age and makes a chilling discovery. As she doubles down on her suspicions, Jacob's star rises and Michael's web of lies spins further."

When it comes to Michael and his lies, that probably has to do with the fact that he's lost his job. In the second episode, instead of the big promotion he was waiting for, he's told by corporate that the store he's working at is closing. Which means he's out of a job. But, he chooses not to tell Kristine and asks Natalia to keep it a secret until he's ready to tell her himself. But based on that description, perhaps he puts it off too long.

The video above is a closer look at what's to come in the season. Not all of what's shown is from episode 3 of course, but I'm curious what we will see in the third episode. It's definitely going to be those doctor's visits. What else is in store? Check out more promotional images below as they give us a hint what to expect this week!

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - "Ghosts Everywhere" - Kristine investigates Natalia's age and makes a chilling discovery. As she doubles down on her suspicions, Jacob's star rises and Michael's web of lies spins further.

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - "Ghosts Everywhere" - Kristine investigates Natalia's age and makes a chilling discovery. As she doubles down on her suspicions, Jacob's star rises and Michael's web of lies spins further.

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - "Ghosts Everywhere" - Kristine investigates Natalia's age and makes a chilling discovery. As she doubles down on her suspicions, Jacob's star rises and Michael's web of lies spins further.

Good American Family releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.