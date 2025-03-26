Good American Family episode 3 keeps viewers on their toes (Recap and review)

After the revelations from the first two premiere episodes of Good American Family, episode 3 this week, "Ghosts Everywhere," takes things even a step further. The Hulu series has been going through the events pretty quickly, but it's easy to keep up with so far. Here's our review of this week's episode of the drama starring Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass. SPOILERS BELOW.

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - "Ghosts Everywhere"

The doctor's visits begin

In the final moments of episode 2, Kristine declares that she thinks Natalia is not a little girl after seeing hair down in places it shouldn't be, typically at least, for a 7-year-old. Things pick up where they left off in the 2010 timeline and we see Kristine and Michael taking her to multiple doctor's appointments to figure out if she really is an adult. We see how Dr. Steve is pretty much on their side, and this leads to the question of whether he's more personal with them or will give an honest professional opinion because of that relationship.

He also reveals to the Barnetts that the money they paid First Path to cover the expenses of her past surgeries was really for no reason because Natalia hasn't had any surgeries yet. He recommends foot and hip surgery, and they're shocked to learn she hasn't had any done. That's when Kristine tells Michael the truth about the lawsuit against the adoption agency. Yeah, as if they needed more negative stuff about this whole situation.

They also go to a therapist to try and figure out how to deal with Natalia when she's acting out. She recommends that they full on baby her, since she didn't get that growing up. Including feeding her, like bottles and baby food, carrying her, etc. Kristine's face is hilarious in reaction to this, while Michael is eager and on board to do all that he can to try and get things better with his daughter.

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - "Ghosts Everywhere"

Natalia keeps acting out

Unfortunately despite all their efforts, Natalia keeps acting out like not listening to her parents, fighting and hitting her brothers, and even covering Kristine's eyes while she's driving on the road. There's also the fact that Kristine finds bloody socks in her closet, and now wonders if Natlia got her period. Another indicator to Kristine that she could be older than they think. And of course, Natalia doesn't give a straight answer whether she has gotten it or not.

Kristine gets offered an interview with Jacob by the local news. As she's getting ready, her friend Valika helps her get an outfit picked out and tells her about the movie Orphan that had just come out at the time. This continues to add to Kristine's suspicions. During the interview, she notices a bloody tampon on the floor, knowing from her point of view that Natalia is trying to antagonize her. Then there's bleach in the coffee, Kristine accusing Natalia of trying to poison them, and Natalia tells Kristine that Michael's store closed and he's been keeping it from her for months.

With the birth certificate seeming fake as another girl's picture is on it, and all the incidents happening, Kristine has had enough. A trip to New York to do another interview is a chance for her to confront Natalia's first adoptive parents.

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - "Ghosts Everywhere"

It's all about the Good American Family

Kristine learns from Natalia's first adoptive mom that First Path also scammed them, and claims Natalia is in on it. She helps the adoption agency get the money they want, and takes some for herself as well. And, apparently the adoptive mom also says that Natalia is actually an adult. With she and Michael getting ready for the interview in the dressing room, she dumps all this news on him.

Understandably, he doesn't believe it and thinks that Kristine is exaggerating, noting that not being loved for all your life does things to a person. He's not ready to give up on Natalia or believe all this, but Kristine is. She tells him that he's going to be solely responsible for Natalia and she's done.

A quick side note - this is definitely foreshadowing what's going to lead to Kristine's arrest. When we pick up in 2019, she's let go from questioning and Michael is happy to see her mugshot on TV. But then he gets the call that despite cooperating with police, there's a lawsuit against him too. Oop.

Back ot the past, it's then ironic as the host of the show talks about what's happening to families in recent years, and perhaps the Barnetts are proof that all you need is a good American family to fix things. Little does he know, they're a mess!

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - "Ghosts Everywhere"

Good American Family episode 3 review

One thing Michael pointed out to Kristine is the fact that both of them had bad childhoods, and he tells her that because she refuses therapy for what she's been through, she thinks it's not going to help. While he believes that they need to continue to have help for Natalia. I thought that was interesting to know about their characters.

Good American Family episode 3 was another intriguing episode, with things happening quickly and back-to-back. But again, it doesn't feel like it's in an overhwhelming way. There's a lot of information and dialogue we need to register as a viewer, but it's easy enough to follow. And just the mystery and craziness of it all keeps you on your toes.

From the start, the series has said that the show will explore different points of views in the story. And I'm sure one of those perspectives is going to be Natalia Grace herself. Right now we're seeing everything from Michael and Kristine, especially Kristine's, accounts of what happened. That doesn't mean they're all true in the drama that's based on real-life events. I'm really looking forward to seeing things from Natalia's point of view as well. Episode grade level: B.

Good American Family releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.