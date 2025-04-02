The lives of the Barnetts continues to get messy in Good American Family. The previous episode, episode 3, saw Kristine's suspicions continue to grow and she and Michael even take Natalia to doctors to determine if she really is older than she says she is. There's also the beginnings of Kristine and Michael's conflicts as the two come to an ultimatum in the final moments. This week in episode 4, everything continues to escalate and we get to the heartbreaking point of the story we knew was coming. Here's our review of the episode on Hulu. SPOILERS BELOW.

Kristine's savior complex

We start to get hints that perhaps Kristine has a savior complex, and she especially uses it on Michael. Back when they were young, he was clearly struggling with depression, almost jumping off a bridge into traffic before she saved him. And that's actually what leads to the two getting married. The only glimpse we get in 2019 this episode is Kristine talking about the incident with her friend Valika, noting that she's the only one who knows how to make Michael feel like a man. Hmm. Yes and no, Kristine.

There's more hints of this savior complex and that's sort of the theme in Good American Family episode 4 as a ghost writer comes into the Barnetts lives to write a book about Kristine and her story with Jacob and the center. There's also the fact Kristine's mother points out she thinks she's better than everyone else. Again, there's an underlying complicated relationship between the two here that we learn a bit more about. Kristine didn't have the easiest childhood either. Though that doesn't excuse the way Natalia is treated, and what happens at the end of the episode.

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - “Ghosts Everywhere” - Kristine investigates Natalia's age and makes a chilling discovery. As she doubles down on her suspicions, Jacob's star rises and Michael's web of lies spins further. (Disney/Ser Baffo) IMOGEN FAITH REID

Natalia gets sent away

Michael is the only one taking care of Natalia at this point, and Kristine also tries very hard to hide her away from the ghost writer and publishing company. She almost is able to do so until an incident happens while the writer is there. Natalia is seen throwing the boys' toys into traffic, and Wesley runs after them. Kristine comes running, grabs Wesley, and pushes Natalia to the floor. All in front of the ghost writer. Though she assures her that Kristine gets to decide what goes into the book.

This was a breaking point for Kristine and she takes the boys to her mother's while Michael stays behind with Natalia, still not giving up on her. When he has an important job interview though, Natalia calls the police to order a pizza and interrupts the meeting. She doesn't want the family to come back and wishes they'd die. This is the turning point for Michael who starts to believe what Kristine is saying is true. It's so sad to see this happening as Michael really did try, at least according to this version of events, and denied what Kristine was saying. But when you're told something enough times, it's very easy to start believing it.

That leads to a night of Natalia locked in the garage, and police being called from her yelling. Earlier in the episode, Child Protective Services had shown up after getting a call, and Kristine thinks it was Natalia who did it. Then an officer shows up because Natalia had been screaming and the neighbors hear her. As a fellow Christian, he connects with the Barnetts after they show him all the "evidence" they have about her not being who she says she is, and he's the one who tells them how easy it would be to change Natalia's legal age. Sigh.

Very quickly, Kristine and Michael are able to get supposed proof from doctors that she's 22 years old, a doctor signed off on it - they're doctor who's a friend so I'm sus about this, - and a judge conducts an emergency petition. The episode ends with Kristine and Michael taking Natalia to her new home, an apartment to live in all by herself. Ugh.

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - “Ghosts Everywhere” - Kristine investigates Natalia's age and makes a chilling discovery. As she doubles down on her suspicions, Jacob's star rises and Michael's web of lies spins further. (Disney/Ser Baffo) IMOGEN FAITH REID, MARK DUPLASS

Good American Family episode 4 review

It's clear throughout this story so far that not only are Kristine and Michael to blame for what happens to Natalia later on, and the struggles I'm sure we're going to see her go through next, but there's other people as well who aided the Barnetts when they should have said something. There's the ghost writer, the doctor, and even the officer.

Good American Family episode 4 was another episode that was a great watch. Though I am ready to get out of the point of view of Kristine and Michael. It's been half the season so far back-to-back, and I'm waiting to get more perspectives, including Natalia's. I'm hoping this will happen in episode 5 next week. Otherwise, the show continues to deliver. Episode grade level: B.

Good American Family releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.