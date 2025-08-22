5 gripping Netflix thrillers that fans of Hostage can’t miss

Netflix just dropped a new political thriller series on its platform that’s impossible to ignore. It's titled Hostage, and it's already sparking conversation among viewers. Given who stars in it, it doesn't come as a surprise that people are eager to watch.

You have Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Coronation Street) taking on the lead role as British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, and Julie Delpy (On the Verge, Avengers: Age of Ultron) playing French President Vivienne Toussaint. When Abigail enters office, she's faced with the issue of fixing the country's major drug crisis.

Things only get worse for her when she learns her doctor husband has been kidnapped in French Guiana. His captors demand her resignation within 24 hours, threatening his life if she doesn’t comply. Meanwhile, French President Vivienne Toussaint arrives in the UK and finds herself being blackmailed by the same people. The two leaders must then work together to figure out who's behind everything before it's too late.

If you're anything like me, you probably binge-watched this five-episode series as soon as it dropped. Now you're left searching for your next adrenaline rush. Don't worry! We know of five other gripping thriller shows that are just as addictive as Hostage. What's even better is that you don't even have to go far to watch them. They're all available on Netflix right now!

Bodyguard Production Still | Netflix

Bodyguard

It's been over six years since Bodyguard came out, and fans are still holding hope for a second season. That just shows you how great of a show it is. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the hit political thriller series will be getting a second installment, given how much time has passed. However, don't let that deter you from watching the first season. It's an enjoyable show to watch from start to finish.

Bodyguard stars Richard Madden as David Budd, a war veteran turned security officer who is tasked with keeping a high-profile politician safe, all while battling his own personal demons and navigating the dangerous and unpredictable world of politics. Joining Madden in the cast is Keeley Hawes, who plays Julia Montague, the ambitious and determined Home Secretary whose life Budd must protect.

(L to R) Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 308 of The Diplomat | Netflix

The Diplomat

If you're a fan of shows like The West Wing or Homeland, then The Diplomat will be right up your alley. Keri Russell stars in the leading role as Kate Wyler, a skilled and determined U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, who finds herself having to handle an international crisis all while juggling her own personal challenges. Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, and many others join Russell in the cast.

There are two seasons of The Diplomat so far. The third season is set to be released on Netflix on Oct. 16, 2025. In addition, a fourth season has already been confirmed. That said, you might want to start watching this political thriller series soon so that you'll be all caught up once the new episodes drop.

Black Doves Production Still | Netflix

Black Doves

Just knowing that Keira Knightley is starring in this thriller series should be enough to pique anyone’s interest. Black Doves is a spy thriller that follows a devoted wife and mother leading a double life. Knightley plays the role of Helen Webb, a seemingly ordinary woman who secretly works for a private espionage organization, stealing secrets from her high-ranking politician husband. When her secret lover is assassinated, Helen is then thrust into a dangerous investigation to uncover who was behind the attack and why.

Also in the cast are Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji, Omari Douglas, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Isabella Wei, and others. The first season of Black Doves is currently streaming on Netflix. Additionally, a second installment is currently in the works.

The Innocent Production Still | Netflix

The Innocent

There are many Harlan Coben Netflix adaptations, but I'd argue that The Innocent is the best one. It's an underrated mystery thriller series that revolves around Mateo Vidal, a man trying to rebuild his life after serving time for a crime he committed when he was younger. But his attempt at a fresh start is thwarted when his wife suddenly goes missing. Mateo then finds himself thrust into a tense and dangerous investigation, racing against time to find her while also confronting the shadows of his own past.

Well-known Spanish actor Mario Casas takes on the Mateo role. The cast is also made up of Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, José Coronado, Martina Gusmán, Juana Acosta, and many others. Since The Innocent is a limited series, it only consists of one season. There are eight episodes in total.

(L to R) McKinley Belcher III as Carl Otieno, Robert De Niro as George Mullen, and Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell in Episode 103 of Zero Day | Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Zero Day

Last but certainly not least is Zero Day. This political thriller series has all the star power you could ask for, headlined by Robert De Niro in his first leading TV role. De Niro portrays the character, George Mullen, a former U.S. president tasked with leading an investigation into a catastrophic cyberattack that caused the deaths of thousands of people.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, McKinley Belcher III, and more. Sadly, Zero Day is a limited series. However, the six-episode show packs a punch and is a must-watch for fans of thrillers.