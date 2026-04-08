Hacks season 5 episode release times, series finale date, and what to expect

Deborah Vance is back from the dead and ready for her closeup! Hacks season 5 returns with all-new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series, but there's something unique about this particular collection of episodes. Not only is Deborah determined to debunk her death hoax, but she's leaving it all on the table this time around. It's the final season of the beloved comedy.

The back-and-forth rumors about the fate of Hacks were finally confirmed when HBO Max announced the premiere date for season 5. As it turns out, Hannah Einbinder wasn't putting her foot in her mouth when she revealed that the fifth season would be the last. It's bittersweet, but it's a fitting moment for Deborah and Ava to bow out, especially when they have so much at stake.

When we last left the embattled comedian in the season 4 finale, Deborah and Ava traveled to Singapore, where they discovered a loophole in the non-compete clause. After the destruction of her late-night show, Deborah was slapped with the inability to perform. However, she ended up losing herself in Singapore and facing wide reports that she had died.

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks season 5 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Well, she's not dead yet and she's ready to rebuild her legacy no matter what it takes! Will she be successful? Find out in the final season, which premieres on Thursday, April 9. When do the rest of the episodes, and the series finale, arrive on HBO Max? We're sharing all the details about the Hacks season 5 release schedule, including what to expect from the final episodes!

When new episodes of Hacks season 5 released on HBO Max

As mentioned above, Hacks season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 9, 2026 on HBO Max. Rather than releasing new episodes at midnight or 3 a.m. like other streaming services, HBO Max drops Hacks in primetime at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The series releases one episode weekly, though there are a few weeks with two-episode drops. We shared the full season 5 episode release schedule below:

Season 5 episode 1 — Thursday, April 9

Season 5 episode 2 — Thursday, April 16

Season 5 episode 3 — Thursday, April 23

Season 5 episode 4 — Thursday, April 30

Season 5 episode 5 — Thursday, April 30

Season 5 episode 6 — Thursday, May 7

Season 5 episode 7 — Thursday, May 7

Season 5 episode 8 — Thursday, May 14

Season 5 episode 9 — Thursday, May 21

Season 5 episode 10 — Thursday, May 28

In the middle of the final season, HBO Max will have back-to-back weeks where Hacks season 5 will have two episodes released. On April 30, episode 4 and 5 are released, and on May 7, episodes 6 and 7 are released. For the remaining three weeks of the season, only three episodes are released weekly, just like the first three weeks. It's exciting to have more episodes, but it brings the series finale faster.

Speaking of the series finale, Hacks season 5 and the series as a whole will come to an end on Thursday, May 28. Unless HBO Max amends any release plans in the coming weeks, the series finale is also expected to drop at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT as usual.

In the final season, Deborah and Ava return to Las Vegas with the steadfast goal to reclaim not just the narrative of Deborah's career but her lasting legacy. She can't be known as the comedian who tanked her late-night show and was forced into a early retirement because she legally couldn't perform. She might waver sometimes, but Deborah Vance will never back down or give up.

There's sure to be a number of grand surprises in store throughout the final season that will honor the series and give fans a bittersweet send-off. Don't miss a single episode of Hacks season 5 and Deborah's fight to secure her stardom's longevity! New episodes drop on Thursdays at 9 p.m. E / 6 p.m. PT on HBO Max through the series finale on May 28.