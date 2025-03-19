The Handmaid's Tale season 6 trailer teases a revolution like no other (Final season)

Let the revolution begin! Gilead (hopefully) won't know what's coming for them because it seems like June is more determined than ever to take them down in The Handmaid's Tale season 6! And we've already seen that nothing can stop this gal, and now the intensity is multiplied. The final season's trailer revealed much to get excited about!

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 with the first three episodes on Hulu. After that, we'll get one new episode from the 10-episode season until the series finale on May 27, 2025. There's lots to unpack. But before we do, be sure to check out the trailer below.

Takeaways from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 trailer

Oh my goodness, where do we start? It seems like Moira and Mark Tuello will be working together, Mayday has a plan in place and if it's anything to go by in the video it's going to be their biggest one yet, and it seemslike June does indeed get herself back into Gilead. Even though she worked so hard to get out. But after all, if you want to destroy something, you need to do it from the inside. Plus, her and Luke reunite, and I think he's in Gilead too?

Then there's Serena who just needs to stop talking, ugh. Sorry not sorry. She also finds herself back in Gilead. And remember that huge wedding we saw glimpse of in the teaser? Well, it turns out it's Serena's and this new Commander-looking guy played by newcomer Josh Charles. And she definitely looks to be basking in marital bliss. Huh.

(Disney/Russ Martin)

Commander Lawrence will continue the path that he's been on and help how he can, the guilt of building Gilead still weighing on him. Then there's Janine who we'll see in a different way as she seems to be working at Jezebel's, the brothels we've seen in previous seasons. Not where I thought she'd be in season 6! But really, they've left the poor girl no other choice. Nick and June are also giving us all the feels being together, though how complicated are things going to be with Nick's pregnant wife, Rose?

I can't wait to see how this rebellion plays out, but I'm also nervous who makes it out alive and who doesn't. Plus one of the biggest questions other than will Gilead fall is whether June and Luke will finally be able to reunite with Hannah? We sure hope so!

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 on Hulu.