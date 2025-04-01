The Handmaid's Tale season 6 and 2 shows streaming on Hulu in April 2025

April is here, and that means there's new shows and seasons premiering on streamers, including Hulu. It's a bit of a slower month, but there's still some exciting additions to come that we can look forward to. If you need a reality fix, there's a new season of Vanderpump Villa. There's also comedy special Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man, and an all-new game show, Got to Get Out.

However if you're like me and prefer scripted shows, that's honestly what I'm most looking forward to. And there's three dramatic ones, including The Handmaid's Tale season 6, coming to Hulu in April 2025. Check out the list below!

Dying for Sex

Release date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Episode count: 8 episodes (binge)

8 episodes (binge) Cast: Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney, Jay Duplass, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy, and Sissy Spacek

Starring Michelle Williams in the lead role, Dying for Sex is originally a FX series. But, the great news is that this is a FX on Hulu series, so that's where you'll be able to tune in. And with this being a binge-watch, that's plenty of time to fill your time with all 8 episodes coming out at once.

The drama series has a lighthearted tone to it as you can see in the trailer above, that I think will make it all the more entertaining. Williams plays Molly, a woman who is diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. With her days numbered, she decides to make some big changes in her life to live life to the fullest with the time she has left. That includes leaving her husband, exploring her sexual desires, and going through the challenges she faces with her bestie, Nikki, played by Jenny Slate, by her side. The show is based on the true story of Molly Kochan.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (final season)

Release date: Tuesday, April 8

Tuesday, April 8 Episode count: 10 episodes

10 episodes Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles

It's definitely The Handmaid's Tale season 6 that I'm most excited about not just on this list, but what's coming to streaming this month in general. The final season is almost upon us, and it's going to be a rebellion and revolution that I'm sure will be epic. I know there's going to be some heartbreaking losses too, that's just what this dystopian story does. So I'm definitely trying to prepare!

The final chapter of June Osborne's story premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 with the first three episodes. They will be followed by one new episode weekly until the finale on May 27. The series concludes with a total of 10 episodes this season. As mentioned above and seen in the trailer, the theme this time around really is rebellion and the determination for the handmaids, Marthas, and everyone else against Gilead to rise up and gain their freedom once again. The question is, will they be able to? We'll find out soon! There's also a sequel series, The Testaments, in the works. But no release date yet for that one has been set yet.

No Man's Land season 2

Release date: Wednesday, April 16

Wednesday, April 16 Episode count: 8 episodes (binge)

8 episodes (binge) Cast: Souheila Yacoub, Mélanie Thierry, James Krishna Floyd , Leo Hatton, Dean Ridge, and Tasnim Cheham

If you're looking for something with more fighting and intensity, then No Man's Land season 2 is the way you'll want to go. The new season premieres Wednesday, April 16, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Hulu. The first season followed a young couple from Paris who are "embarking on a fertility" treatment.

When Antonine thinks he saw his sister in news footage from Syria who he thought was dead, per the synopsis. This takes him on another journey to get some answers. As for season 2? We shared the description of what's to come:

"The second season of "No Man's Land" delves into the complexities of the Syrian war, focusing on the experiences of women in various roles: as victims, survivors, fighters, and even a villain. Central to the narrative is Nisrine, a young Syrian girl on a quest to find her kidnapped mother."