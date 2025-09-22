Harlan Coben's Lazarus trailer teases haunting visions and cold-case murders

If you're a fan of bestselling author Harlan Coben's work, you've probably watched all of his series adaptations on Netflix. Sadly, there likely won't be any more of his shows released on this particular streaming platform this year, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be waiting long for your next Coben fix.

Prime Video is stepping in with Coben's brand-new series Lazarus, and the streaming giant just dropped the thrilling official trailer today. We shared it below, so that you can see it for yourself!

The show's plot will hook you in right away. So, you have this chilling new mystery to look forward to when Lazarus premieres on Prime Video on Oct. 22, 2025. The series follows Joel Lazarus, who returns to his hometown after the sudden suicide of his father, renowned doctor Jonathan Lazarus. But Joel’s homecoming is anything but ordinary.

Soon after arriving, he begins experiencing unsettling and unexplainable visions that blur the line between reality and something far more sinister. As Joel digs deeper, he finds himself drawn into a tangle of cold-case murders while trying to crack the recent unsolved death of his father as well as the murder of his sister 25 years ago.

Coben and Danny Brocklehurst created this upcoming mind-bending thriller. It's been billed as a miniseries, so viewers can expect a self-contained story that wraps up in just one season. In addition, six episodes in total make up the show, and all will be released at once on Oct. 22.

When it comes to the cast, Sam Claflin takes the lead as Joel Lazarus, a man haunted by his father’s mysterious death and a string of cold-case murders. He’s joined by the legendary Bill Nighy as Joel’s father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, whose shocking suicide sets the entire story in motion. Rounding out the talented ensemble are Alexandra Roach as Joel’s sister Jenna, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown.

Coben is known for his suspenseful thrillers, so you can bet Lazarus will be packed with many shocking twists and unexpected turns. In other words, it's best that you prepare yourself for a gripping, edge-of-your-seat experience.

While waiting for Lazarus to come out, we recommend checking out some of Coben's previous work on Netflix. Some of his best shows are the mystery thrillers Fool Me Once, The Stranger, Safe, The Innocent and Missing You.