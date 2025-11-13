Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 5 recap: Angels and demons collide

In Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 5, the citizens of Pentagram City are all wondering what will come next now that Vox, the Media Demon, has finally captured Alastor, the Radio Demon. Logically, the Vees must be growing their power.

With the uncertainty of Heaven's next move coupled with Charlie's bad publicity, Vox and the Vees are primed to take charge with little opposition. Vox turns to other overlords to bolster his position on a takeover of Heaven. Camilla, the arms-dealing overload of Hell who was vital in taking down Adam last season, is unenthused. Mixed opinions are held amongst the other overlords that were seen.

How is Charlie managing?

At the hotel, Charlie is doing everything in her power (literally) to get Emily’s attention after the events of episode 4. Vaggie sees Charlie floundering and goes to help her. Here Charlie relays that she’s upset not only with Heaven being unavailable but with Alastor getting himself captured. Running the hotel and trying to navigate this situation is made more difficult by his absence. Last season, he was very forthcoming about wanting to act as a guide and mentor for Charlie.

Vaggie is operating under the assumption that Alastor must be planning something and being captured was not a mistake. She also tries to get Charlie to take a break and engage in some romance. Thus far, we haven’t actually seen much of their relationship unfold, aside from knowing that they are a couple and them sharing a kiss every so often. Charlie declines, saying she needs to stop Vox is her top priority.

With that in mind, Vaggie sets off to have a chat with Lucifer, King of Hell. On her way, it’s very clear that Vaggie has been building great relationships with the guests. It’s during her helpful promenade that she runs into Angel and Baxter.

Angel reveals he has an inexplicable headache and missed group therapy. However, Husk is enjoying his role as therapist. Baxter points out Husk’s version of therapy is mostly telling people they are being stupid, and using colorful terms to express that sentiment.

How is Lucifer reacting to everything?

Vaggie gets to Lucifer’s room. When Lucifer acknowledges Charlie's girlfriend is at his door, he instantly jumps into his awkward, nervous fatherly persona. Vaggie outright approaches Lucifer about the uprising and tells him it’s really affecting his daughter. She asks if he can use his angelic power and total reign over Hell to silence Vox and put everyone in their places.

Lucifer explains that Hell is designed to be a punishment, not just for sinners but for him especially. He had great ideas for humanity, and now, he is allowed to only engage with the worst of humans. It’s outside the scope of his power to actually do anything to the sinners. He can’t stop them, he can’t control them, and he can only watch as they make more mistakes and behave worse and worse. Lucifer is angry and protective of Charlie but knows he is without any ethereal ability to stop things from happening. With Vaggie strategically stoking the fire by mentioning that Alastor could probably help, Lucifer springs into action

Heaven has entered the chat

Up in Heaven, Emily, Sera, Abel, and Lute are watching Charlie’s efforts at being seen. Emily lays on the guilty party act and coerces everyone to do what she feels is right. It’s decided they have to go down to Hell and apologize. In classic Heaven fashion, they decide this will best be accomplished through tastefully done gift baskets. Lute of course is opposed to the entire idea.

Sera has her own misgivings about the idea. She was the one who approved the exterminations and is responsible for all the carnage. There doesn’t seem to be an adequate way to atone. Sir Pentious offers her solace. He points out that a friend told him “it starts with sorry”. This is a reference to the song “It Starts With Sorry” from season 1, when Sir Pentious is truly first learning to be better.

Charlie is still trying to desperately get Heaven's attention when a portal opens, and Emily flies into Charlie's arms. Sera, Lute, and Abel are in tow. They explain that they are there to apologize and assure her Pentious is fine. Charlie then pleads for them to tell everyone Sir Pentious is in Heaven, redemption is real, and that Vox is lying. Emily agreed, no problem.

Vox’s Rally

In the center of Pentagram City, Vox is holding a rally to show everyone his triumph. Alastor taunts Vox behind the stage, pointing out that if the Vees go out on stage, everyone will see that Vox contributes very little comparatively. This causes a tense moment with Valentino when Vox tells him and Velvette to stay backstage.

On stage, Vox uses Lilith's name and ideas to try and bolster his platform. This garners attention until a crash of lightning gets everyone’s attention and Lucifer flies in, flexing his power and control. Lucifer rocks out and gets in Vox’s face to display his influence.

Vox, unimpressed, points out that Lucifer is just another angel trying to silence sinners. He is exactly the reason that sinners should rise. Hell has the numbers and power and if they are led by someone who isn’t chained to the pit they can take over Heaven without needing redemption.

It’s here that Charlie and the angels show up. Emily expresses their sincere apologies and a desire to make things right. Vox demeans the gesture by mocking the gift baskets and pointing out that it’s a pitiful way to express what a sinner's soul is worth to Heaven. Vox antagonizes Lute and makes pretty significant points against accepting the apology. When Sera finally steps in, Vox confronts her directly, making a declaration of war. To this the angels take their

The aftermath

Heaven is now on guard for war. Guests are checking out, and most of all, Charlie is angry. She returns to the hotel and lays into Lucifer and Vaggie about how their help has only made the situation worse. To this, Vaggie tells Charlie that the best way she can help is to always be honest when Charlie is playing into Vox’s game.

Vaggie storms off. Lucifer tries to console his daughter but is turned away. The final image we see is another ignored call to Lilith. How will everyone come back together after this?

