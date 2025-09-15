HBO gives exciting update on hit comedy: ‘When he’s ready to do it, we’ll do it'

After a big night of Emmy wins, HBO may be looking for another season of one of its more acclaimed comedies whenever its creator is ready!

The 2025 Emmy Awards were, as often, a big night for HBO. Some high-profile shows like The White Lotus and The Last of Us may have failed to score big wins, but the network isn’t complaining about its successes.

That included the medical drama The Pitt, which won five awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama for Noah Wyle. While Hacks didn't win Outstanding Comedy Series, stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder took home Emmys for their roles in the show (Smart’s fourth and Einbinder's first).

In all, HBO won 30 awards, a pretty good haul. Of course, they’re not resting on their laurels as Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, told Deadline at the streamer's post-Emmys party.

Bloys discussed many future HBO shows and seasons, and among them was The Rehearsal. The bizarre series stars Nathan Fielder as a fictionalized version of himself who helps people prepare for difficult circumstances via role-playing bits.

This often includes building elaborate sets and blurring of reality and fiction. The overall story arcs of Nathan becoming a dad and in season 2 learning about airline pilots are balanced by deadpan humor, satirizing reality shows and Fielder’s fun performance.

The show has landed on numerous lists of the best comedies on TV and earned four Emmy nominations. With season 2 having wrapped, is there a chance for more?

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

Is The Rehearsal season 3 happening?

Speaking to Deadline, Bloys says that he would gladly give The Rehearsal another year. The only thing they need to wait on is Fielder himself, and if and when he’d be open to it.

“Nathan, obviously, takes a lot of time to think about. He’s got an idea, I believe. He’s thinking about something, he’s turning something over his head, so when he’s ready to do it, we’ll do it because I think he is a comic genius.”

The Rehearsal is a show only Fielder could create, and it’s no surprise he’s in no rush for another year yet. There was a three-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, as the show is so offbeat and hard to classify that you can’t rush into it. There's also how Fielder gets very in-depth as season 2 saw him earn a legit pilot's license for the storyline.

Fielder had created the short-lived but acclaimed Showtime series The Curse and likely has many other projects in mind. He takes his time for The Rehearsal, a series that often has to be taken in full in order to completely understand it. Fielder likely won’t commit until he has a clear view of the story he wants to tell, even if that takes years.

At least fans can be assured that HBO is ready for more of The Rehearsal to continue one of the odder TV comedies on the air.

The Rehearsal streaming on HBO Max.