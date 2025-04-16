HBO reveals release month for highly anticipated drama series' comeback

After her memorable trip to Thailand in The White Lotus season 3, Carrie Coon will be back on HBO this summer in another third season of the cable network's original programming. Thankfully, after almost two years in hiatus, The Gilded Age season 3 has finally landed a premiere month from HBO, and it's much sooner this summer than you probably expected.

On April 16, HBO announced that The Gilded Age season 3 premieres in June 2025. While the cabler didn't reveal the exact premiere date just yet, but we do know that the season contains episodes that will air weekly, likely on Sunday nights, and also be available to stream on Max at the same time as its televised airings. But we might be able to figure out when exactly it drops in June.

Back in February, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi basically revealed the order of the network's upcoming releases. Beginning with The White Lotus in February, Orsi revealed that The Last of Us season 2 would arrive in April (the season debuted April 13, to be exact), and then The Gilded Age season 3 would be the next series to premiere after The Last of Us.

Because The Last of Us season 3 ends on Sunday, May 25, there's reason to believe that The Gilded Age season 3 could premiere the very following Sunday, which is June 1. HBO debuted The Last of Us season 2 the week after The White Lotus season 3 finale on April 6, not putting a week in between. If HBO goes that route again, then we could be back in the Gilded Age on June 1. However, there's also a chance that the network could change course and premiere season 3 later in June.

No matter what, fans will be tuning in because The Gilded Age has been off the air since the season 2 finale in December 2023. Filming for season 3 was delayed by the dual Hollywood labor strikes at the end of 2023, but the series will be back this summer. While HBO hasn't released a teaser or trailer just yet, we were treated by a handful of exciting first-look images as well as the season's synopsis:

Check out the season 3 synopsis via HBO's press release:

"The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear."

The new season takes place in the aftermath of the Opera War as the Russells rise into societal power that has Bertha (Carrie Coon) looking to attain even greater heights for their social standing. Meanwhile, the new photos tease that Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) are continuing to explore their romance following their kiss in the season 2 finale.

Not to forget two of the show's best characters, there's also a power struggle between Agnes (Christine Baranski) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon) that's sure to make for some juicy drama. (Speaking of drama, Nixon will be doubling up on Max this summer, as the streamer kicks off And Just Like That season 3 on May 29.) What will become of their feud over lady of the house?

Get your advanced look at season 3 with the first-look photos below!

Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, Harry Richardson in The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson in The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Audra McDonald, Denée Benton in The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski in The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Ben Lamb, Tasisa Farmiga in The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Catch up on The Gilded Age on Max before it returns this summer.