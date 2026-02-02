HBO shakes up A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule due to Super Bowl

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3 did not disappoint, as it brought us Egg’s real identity and picked up the intensity of the story in a huge way. For those ready to watch the fourth episode of the series, you’ll need to get a new date in your diary.

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8. As millions of people get ready to tune in, the premium cable networks (and all networks, really) are planning a change to the schedule. It just doesn’t make sense to go up against such a huge event. It’s good news for us as we prepare for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4.

Finn Bennett (Aerion Targaryen) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4 will air earlier than expected

Rather than pushing the episode back, HBO will pull the episode forward. We’ll get to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4 on Friday, Feb. 6.

Now, there is a catch! The episode will be available on HBO Max from Friday, Feb. 6 at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. It will not air on HBO that night. The plan for HBO is to still air the episode on Sunday night. The Super Bowl may be over by then, or it may just be coming to an end, so the timing may work out.

At least it will be available on Friday for those who want to watch both! The downside is that it will mean a longer wait for episode 5, as that is set to move back to the regular time of 10 p.m. ET on Sundays.

What to expect on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4

The new episode is set to pick up off the back of that reveal. Egg is Aegon, the youngest Targaryen prince, and he has a lot of explaining to do. Why did he hide his identity from Dunk this whole time, and how will Dunk feel now that he knows the truth?

Of course, Dunk has a bit of another issue to contend with. After hitting a prince, he is sure to face death. However, we know from the promo that he’ll have to face a Trial by Combat, which is going to give Dunk a chance to prove himself as a knight. However, what happens if he ends up killing a prince?

This isn’t just a regular Trial by Combat, though. It will be a Trial of Seven, which means Dunk needs to find six knights who are willing to fight with him.

We don’t have as long to wait to get answers, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms available on HBO Max on Friday, Feb. 6 at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. It will air on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 10/9c on HBO.