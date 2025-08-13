Hit mystery show is still unstoppable on Netflix a month after release

Netflix is no stranger to being the home of many streaming surprises. More often than not, its lesser known original series seemingly come of nowhere to most viewers and become an overnight must-binge success. Adolescence arrived earlier this year as an unexpected hit that everyone couldn't stop watching, and this summer brought another massive new series you couldn't miss.

Previously planned as a limited series, Untamed premiered in July and took off like wildfire. The mystery thriller series stars Eric Bana as a special agent for the National Parks Service investigating a suspicious death in Yosemite with unexpected connections to the park's history. Untamed quickly earned a renewal for season 2 and it's still racking up millions of views one month post-release.

According to Netflix's data released on Aug. 12, Untamed ranked as the third most-watch English-language TV show on Netflix for the week of Aug. 4 to Aug. 11. It's the show's fourth week in the top 10, and while its momentum is slowing down, the show continues to add to its grand total. This week, Untamed gained 7.2 million views, which translates to 34.9 million hours viewed.

Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 106 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Untamed continues viewership success on Netflix

Untamed debuted as the No. 1 most-watched English-language show globally with 24.6 million views in its first four days of release and followed up that frame with another two weeks at No. 1, earning another 26.1 million views in week 2 and 12.2 million views in week 3. Currently, the series has a total of over 70 million views within its first month of release. For a smaller show without a lot of pre-release buzz, that's quite an impressive viewership showing!

Of course, Untamed was knocked from the top spot of the chart in its fourth week by the release of Wednesday season 2 part 1. The seismic drop of the highly anticipated second season's first half resulted in 50 million views in five days. Wednesday season nearly broke its own record and beat the debut ratings of the eight-episode first season with only four episodes so far.

Untamed has also been walking hand-in-hand with fellow summer streaming sensation The Hunting Wives, which hasn't been has massive as Untamed, since it's only available in the United States right now, but it's another fan-favorite vying for a second season renewal. Between these two shows, Wednesday, and even modest sitcom hit Leanne, Netflix has had a great summer.

Thankfully, Untamed fans don't have to worry about waiting around for the show to be renewed. Even though the six-episode season wrapped up the mystery and tied up the storylines without a cliffhanger, there was clearly a way for Kyle Turner and Naya Vasquez to tackle another case. Next season, Turner will be in a new park with a new mystery, and it will surely be an even bigger ratings smash.

