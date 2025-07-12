4 hit Netflix shows coming in 2025 (and 2 that won't be back until 2026)

We're already more than halfway through 2025, and Netflix has released many new shows as well as dropped new seasons of some of its returning favorites. So far this year, we've seen new seasons of XO, Kitty, Ginny & Georgia, The Night Agent, The Recruit, Black Mirror, Squid Game etc.

Fortunately, there's still much more to come before the year wraps up. Several major Netflix hits are gearing up for their long-awaited comebacks in the months ahead, and fans couldn't be more excited. However, not every fan-favorite is on this year’s schedule. Some major titles are sitting out 2025 entirely and won’t return until sometime in 2026.

Below, we have shared a list of four hit Netflix shows that are still on the way this year, and the two that won’t be making a comeback until next year.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 203 of Wednesday | Netflix

Wednesday season 2

One of the most highly anticipated Netflix shows finally returns this August. Wednesday season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, with four new episodes. The remaining four episodes will then be released on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Season 2 will be released differently than the first season, which saw all episodes drop at once. While it's unclear why the streaming giant has chosen to experiment with a split release format this time around, our guess is that Netflix wants to keep the buzz going longer.

Wednesday season 2 will see Wednesday Addams return to Nevermore Academy, where she'll find herself facing new enemies and new personal challenges. This season will also see Wednesday tackling another supernatural mystery.

(L to R) Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi and Kento Yamazaki as Arisu in Alice in Borderland season 2 | Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3

Move over, Squid Game. Let Alice in Borderland show you how deadly games are really done. After an explosive second season that saw Arisu, Usagi, and several other players return to the real world, Alice in Borderland season 3 is gearing up to raise the stakes once again. Usagi goes missing, and Arisu goes back into the dangerous game world, aka the Borderland, to rescue her. But he won't be facing the challenges alone. He’ll form alliances with new players to take on the most brutal and unpredictable stage yet: the Joker.

Kento Yamazaki returns as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi. Alice in Borderland season 3 is set for release on Netflix on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The total episode count is currently unknown, but we're likely to see another eight episodes.

(L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 110 of Nobody Wants This | Netflix

Nobody Wants This season 2

Nobody Wants This gives you all the good feels. It's a lighthearted, heartfelt rom-com that will have you laughing, falling for, and cheering on its endearing characters as they journey through the messy, hilarious, and often unpredictable world of modern love and cultural clashes.

Kristen Bell stars as Joanne, an atheist sex and dating podcaster whose love life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Noah, an unconventional rabbi played by Adam Brody. Nobody Wants This returns with its second season this October. The exact release date is Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

(L to R) Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Jake Connelly as Derek in Stranger Things season 5 | Netflix

Stranger Things season 5

Besides Wednesday season 2, most people are really looking forward to seeing the fifth and final season of Stranger Things this year. It's been over three years since the fourth season was released, so fans are more than ready to dive back into the mysterious and thrilling world of Hawkins.

Like the previous season, Stranger Things season 5 will be broken up into batches. There are three batches in total. The first batch will consist of four episodes and is set to be released on Nov. 26, 2025. The second batch is made up of three episodes and will drop on Dec. 25, 2025. The third and final batch consists of the last episode and is confirmed to be released on Dec. 31.

The story picks up one year after the events of season 4, set in late 1987. Our favorite teen heroes are on a mission to locate and defeat Vecna. However, things get complicated when the military arrives in Hawkins and causes trouble by targeting Eleven. The friend group must unite for one final showdown against an enemy even stronger and more dangerous than anything they've faced before.

Bridgerton season 4 Production Still | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton season 4

We were really hoping to see a brand-new season of Bridgerton this year, but sadly, that won't be the case. Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton season 4 will not be coming out until 2026. An exact release date was not provided, but we're likely looking at a release in early to mid-2026. What we do know is that the fourth season will consist of eight episodes, and it will center on Benedict Bridgerton's journey to find true love. He will eventually find his soulmate in Sophie Baek, also known as the Lady in Silver.

(L to R) Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji in season 1 of One Piece | Casey Crafford/Netflix

One Piece season 2

Unfortunately, we won't be seeing Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates crew sailing the Grand Line in One Piece season 2 this year. Netflix has confirmed that the live-action adaptation won’t return until 2026. An official release date has not been revealed, but we're hoping for an early 2026 release. We're probably looking at a mid-2026 release at the latest. We'll get back to you with the release date once Netflix makes the big announcement.

While plot details still remain under wraps for One Piece season 2, the new season is expected to cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga series. Iñaki Godoy reprises his role as Monkey D. Luffy, along with Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar, who return in their respective roles as Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji. Fans can also expect a ton of new characters to be introduced this season, including fan-favorite Tony Tony Chopper.

