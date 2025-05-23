Hush little baby: Jun-hee's baby will play an 'important role' in Squid Game season 3

That amazing Squid Game season 3 teaser released by Netflix featured a big but still mysterious plot twist - a baby's cry at the very end of the video. Obviously from when we met her in season 2, we knew that Jun-hee (Player 222) is pregnant, though we didn't know if and how her baby would play into the story exactly.

We still don't have all the answers, though there's a huge tease given from creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk that indicates the baby will play a much bigger role than we initially thought. Apparently, the writers didn't have Jun-hee pregnant just to add even more sorrow to her story. Here's what Hwang told Entertianment Weekly in an interview:

"You have [heard] the baby's crying in the trailer, so people can expect that there could be a baby. This baby plays a very important role in season 3, not just for Jun-hee, but [also] for the fate of everyone inside. You can look forward to that."

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

The Squid Game season 3 baby plot twist is very intriguing

Ooh! How could her baby tie into the fate of all the other players too? With the Front Man disguising himself as one of the players in the second season, we did get insight into his backstory when he shared it with Gi-hun. If the tale was true, the Front Man lost his wife who was pregnant with their child. Is it possible that the seemingly heartless Front Man might actually have a bit of compassion left in there, and make an exception of sorts for Jun-hee if she goes into labor perhaps?

Hwang didn't elaborate on whether the baby is born inside or outside of the game, as that would of course give away whether Jun-hee makes it out alive. Though this tease certainly does have the gears in our minds moving on how it will effect everyone.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

One person who the baby will most likely affect seems to be his or her father, Myung-gi (Player 333). Apparently, he goes through "a most dramatic character arc development," Hwang tells EW. Once again, color me intrigued! I have a feeling he's one player who won't make it out, perhaps atoning for his sins by saving Jun-hee and their baby?

I love that even going into the third and final season, we don't know what to expect and the creatives still manage to surprise us. That's one of the elements that makes Squid Game such a phenomenon and a reason why it's resonated with viewers. It's going to be hard to say goodbye to this awesome series, though I am looking forward to what Hwang has in mind for the ending. It's going to be great, but filled with tears and heartbreak as well. I just know it!

Squid Game season 3 premieres June 27, 2025 on Netflix.