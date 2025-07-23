I'll always be Team Belly after The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiere

We're back in Jenny Han's universe after two years, and it's magical. Belly and Jeremiah are at Finch, while Conrad has been away at Stanford. Years have passed since Conrad let Belly go, and she fell in love with Jeremiah. Yet as Conrad works on his healing, Belly continues to ignore her lingering feelings.

I've been Team Conrad since I read The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy as a teenager, but as an adult, I'm realizing I should be rooting for healing and happiness instead of Jellyfish and Bonrad.

The season 3 premiere solidified my Team Conrad stance while also making it clear that Belly needs healing before choosing a brother. Even though they're young, they're moving towards their forever person. Belly knows one choice can shape her future. So why would she marry someone after such a betrayal?

Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Steven (Sean Kaufman), and Taylor (Rain Spencer) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Ultimately, I'm Team Belly because this is her story, whether she chooses Jeremiah, Conrad, or herself. She deserves to heal and be happy just as much as the guys do. Lola Tung is "all for Belly following her heart," which sums up the true meaning of this Young Adult story. I may want her with Conrad, but I also want her to be truly happy and in love, no matter what path she chooses.

During season 3 episode 2, "Last Christmas," Jenny Han gave us a preview of Bonrad's future. Whether this means they're together or moved on, we saw a glimpse of peace between them at the Cousins Beach house. Although she's with Jeremiah, they look happy spending time together. Without context, they resemble an old married couple.

Even though I cheered over these Bonrad scenes, I still believe Belly needs to heal so she doesn't tear apart the healing Conrad has been working on for years. They may not end up together immediately, but I truly believe a more mature Bonrad relationship is endgame. In the end, I hope Belly follows her heart and does what makes her happiest.

Belly (Lola Tung) and Laurel (Jackie Chung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

She's capable of initiating the process of choosing herself, but also changing her mind to what's easy and safe.

At the end of the two-episode premiere, Belly says yes to Jeremiah's spontaneous marriage proposal. It broke my heart for Belly because after the Lacie cheating news, she started to push through her depression and wanted something for herself. After essentially setting her semester abroad dreams aside, Anika helps Belly begin the passport process for her Paris Study Abroad Program. After Jeremiah's proposal and Steven's accident, I'm not sure Belly will choose to follow her dreams.

Whether you're Team Belly, Conrad, or Jeremiah, we can all agree that we want to see them happy in some way, shape, or form.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

