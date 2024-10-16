Is there (and should there be) a Tell Me Lies season 3 on Hulu?
The time we all dread when watching our favorite shows has come for Tell Me Lies season 2. And that's the fact that the season is over, and boy what a season finale it was. That means we start to wonder if the series has been renewed. I'm also here to talk about whether it even should be.
As of right now, Tell Me Lies has not been renewed or canceled by Hulu. So it's unclear yet if a season 3 is going to happen. We might get news soon, or it might take a few months. It all really depends on when the streamer decides to give us an answer. Hopefully, Hulu won't make us wait too long. Companies consider viewership numbers the most as well as how much a show costs to make. So there's that to consider.
In terms of the creative team, it sounds like showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer is definitely on board for more, and would love to get the chance to have a Tell Me Lies season 3. Here's what she told DC Film Girl when she spoke with the outlet:
""There are a lot of ideas of what could happen. I think that certain characters definitely deserve justice that I think needs to happen if there's a season 3. I think there's always more story to tell.""
Should a Tell Me Lies season 3 happen?
And we definitely know she's right based on how the second season ended! Let's start with the mess that is Lucy and Stephen. They're hooking up in the present timeline and I guess back together in the past one. Though Stephen is as douchey as ever, especially by sending that audio file to Bree right before it's time for her to recite her vows to Evan.
Like, how petty could you be to have held onto file for all these years Stephen? Your friend was honest and felt so guilty about it. And it's not like you're an angel. Ugh, I can't stand this man. Overall, I think a Tell Me Lies season 3 would be interesting and there is still more story to tell as the showrunner shared.
I think it would be interesting to see more of how Pippa and Diana's relationship developed, and perhaps finally give Wrigley some more substance to his character as we got a glimpse of in the finale. Instead of just joking around all the time, I do want to see him more serious. And after Drew dies, and it's partly his fault, I think that could definitely happen.
And despite it being this vicious circle of drama and toxicity with Stephen and Lucy, let's be real. They're the main reason we watch this show. Even though this relationship is so bad, we want to keep seeing the drama of it all. And with all the choices they're making both in the past and present, I think there's more places for their characters to go too. What do you think? Do you want a Tell Me Lies season 3?
Both seasons of Tell Me Lies are streaming on Hulu.