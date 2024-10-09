When is the Tell Me Lies season 2 finale on Hulu?
Tell Me Lies season 2 certainly has gone by very quickly! It feels like yesterday the Hulu series returned with new episodes. Though we are nearing the end of the season, which means it's almost time to say goodbye. So when is the finale of the second season?
The Tell Me Lies season 2 finale is set to stream on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 on Hulu. Episodes are released at midnight ET for those of you who would like to watch right away. And after all the drama that's happened in episode 7, I'm sure there's a lot of messiness coming in the finale.
Some of you may be confused about next week being the finale, since season 1 was a total of 10 episodes. However, the second season of the Hulu show only has 8 episodes. Which is why obviously next week is the season finale. Man, I don't even know what to expect. Though there is one thing I'm very nervous about. And that's Lucy and Stephen.
Will this toxic man coming to Lucy's room, asking her if she meant it when she told him she loved him despite knowing the bad qualities about him, and then Stephen telling her he still loves her, episode 7 ended on the cliffhanger of Lucy shutting the door. Though we don't see what happens next. That's going to be fore season 2 episode 8, "Don't Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More."
Gah! There's no synopsis or images to give us an idea of what's to come just yet, but the title is already making me think that Stephen and Lucy are going to get back together. And that is not what we need!
Plus, there's the Oliver and Bree affair that is just getting messier, Pippa dealing with what Chris almost did to her and having feelings for Diana, and even Wrigley struggling with his identity and purpose in life. So much is going to go down, and I can't wait to see how the Tell Me Lies season 2 finale turns out!
Has Tell Me Lies season 3 been confirmed yet?
As of this writing, Tell Me Lies season 3 has not been confirmed, so the show has not gotten the renewal from Hulu just yet. Even though that's the case, that doesn't mean that showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer isn't thinking about what could happen next in terms of the story and characters. In an interview with DC Film Girl, Oppenheimer shared her thoughts about a potential third season.
"I had more of season 2 figured out from the beginning. Season 3 is definitely more uncharted territory. But there are a lot of ideas of what could happen. I think that certain characters definitely deserve justice that I think needs to happen if there's a season 3. I think there's always more story to tell."
That sounds like to me that we're going to be left with multiple cliffhangers for many of the characters. I wouldn't be surprised. Honestly Tell Me Lies season 2 has thrown many curveballs our way as viewers, and I don't think it's all going to be wrapped up next week. I think there's plenty more for the story to go too. Would you want to see a Tell Me Lies season 3?
