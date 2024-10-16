Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 8 review and ending explained: Ok, what in the world just happened in that finale?
Um, alright. What was that, you guys. I'm still processing that Tell Me Lies season 2 finale because so much happened. And yet, we're still left with so many questions. Alright, let's get into it and unpack it all. Here's our review of Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 8, "Don't Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More." SPOILERS BELOW.
Stephen and Lucy in the past
Alright, let's start with the aftermath of Stephen's 'I love you" to Lucy at the end of episode 7. Unfortunately this girl is just too weak against him and they end up sleeping together. Ugh, no! Lucy, you were doing so good this semester, girl. In her defense, she feels bad about it right after though she responds to it the wrong way. After they sleep together, she ignores Stephen and goes back to Leo, going as far as telling him she loves him. Oof. I couldn't watch the lies here.
Somehow Leo doesn't see through it though and she goes ahead and sleeps with him too. Though she's not into this either. Lucy says she missed him, but it's definitely more over the fact she feels guilty for sleeping with Stephen. Sigh. After ignoring him all day, Stephen sees Lucy and Leo together and loses it. But in the eery calm way of his. He gets a rise out of Leo, knowing exactly what to say. And not going to lie, it was very satisfying seeing Stephen get punched so harshly like that over and over. Honestly, he deserved more.
Lucy is super unfair, even though she didn't hear what Stephen said to get a rise out of Leo and he was a bit out of control, but is super worried about Stephen and tells Leo he wasn't even fighting back. Well, that fizzled out again quickly. Stephen is so messed up, he even smiles after getting beat up. I just can't with Lucy falling for his tricks again. And unfortunately, it doesn't stop here.
Stephen and Lucy in the present
We finally get to Bree and Evan's wedding, though we don't actually see them walk down the aisle. They're about to though. However before that, we flash back to that moment from episode 6 when Lucy texted Stephen to meet her at the pool, and he finds her and her boyfriend Max having sex. Stephen then sends 'thanks for the show.' And Lucy gets caught with Max seeing the texts. All she can tell him is she doesn't know what's wrong with her and why she did that.
Sorry Lucy but I don't know what's wrong with you either, girl. And then, things get even worse because Stephen and Lucy sleep together in the present as well! With Stephen of course now being engaged to Lydia. Oh my goodness. Clearly Lucy doesn't care about her former friend either. What's horrible is the cliffhanger we're left with when it comes to Bree.
In the past, Evan came clean to Stephen and told him the girl he slept with and cheated on Bree with was Lucy. I mean, Evan. Come on. If you finally had the courage to say something, it should have been to Bree, not Stephen! Ugh, I was yelling for him not to say it before he said it. But he did. And Stephen being the complete creep and jerk that he is recorded Evan admitting what he and Lucy did. Then, Stephen sends this to Bree as she's about to walk down the aisle! Like, wtf is wrong with him?
Everyone else's lives get more complicated
Speaking of Bree, we're going to go back to the Baird College days and dissect this incredibly messy situation that got a lot more complicated. It turns out that Marianne was in on Bree and Oliver's relationship the whole time. She and Oliver have an open marriage, so she knows about everything. Including what the two of them talk about. This is so wrong on so many levels. Obviously Bree was in the wrong from the very start. But this is just weird and messed up. Then Oliver tries to blame Bree for the situation because she's the one who came to him. Ok, dude.
In a very sad turn of events, Drew, Wrigley's brother, overdoses on the pills they were taking and passes away. Of course Wrigley feels so guilty and I just wanted to give him a big hug. This poor guy. Lucy feels so guilty that this chain of events happened because she wrote that letter last year. As she's about to come clean, Stephen takes the fall and tells Wrigley it was his fault and his friend forgives him surprisingly quickly. Of course we all know Stephen only did this to get back into Lucy's good graces. And it works.
Finally is Diana who managed to really impress me in this episode even though I still don't like her. After sleeping with Lucy, Stephen goes to pack up his things and break up with Diana. He tries to be super sincere and nice, but she sees right through it and tell shim to drop the act. And that switch from being "nice" to being his true self was so instantaneous and made in a crazy way. It gave me chills.
But Diana isn't too upset about it all. It turns out her dad hasn't cut her off, she planned the whole thing and even was the one to call in and pretend like her credit card was missing to make it seem like it was her father. She actually got a perfect and really good LSAT score. This was all a way to get rid of Stephen, telling her dad that the breakup had to come from him or he'd probably torment her the way he did with Lucy. This was a very smart and well thought out plan. And it definitely worked. So, good for Diana I guess.
Wow. What an episode! The Tell Me Lies season 2 finale certainly delivered for me. This season overall was pretty good, though it felt like there were lots of filler moments and episodes. But everything came to a head in season 2 episode 8, with us wanting even more if a potential third season were to happen.
Even though there were so many story threads, the episode didn't feel rushed or confusing and actually moved at a good pace. And it featured everything you'd want in a finale - wrapping up certain storylines, leaving you wanting more, and providing a great cliffhanger. Episode grade level: A.
Check out all of our Tell Me Lies season 2 reviews here, and stream the season on Hulu.