It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are a real Hollywood power couple

Watching It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it's a little funny to think that in real life, Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are married. No matter how hard we try, we'll associate the actors with their characters on some level. And Mac and Dee definitely don't get along. I mean, all the guys gang up on her. Though two are her family and she's had some nice moments with Charlie here and there. But it's hilarious that usually what you see is Mac yelling at Dee and calling her names.

It's ironic just like Day and his real-life wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who plays the Waitress who does not return Charlie's feelings. At least, not anymore after that hot minute of them dating. Though right now, McElhenney and Olson are such a power couple with their successes, but they're also one of the the most real power couple in Hollywood. And we love to see it.

McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought the Wrexham football club in the U.K. and have been able to turn the team around, and created a docuseries about their ups and downs. Olson is rocking it with High Potential on ABC, and it's become one of the most popular shows on TV right now. Together, the two are investors in Mac's Tavern in Philadelphia, and of course are co-stars in It's Always Sunny, with season 17 premiering July 9, 2025 on FX.

Los Angeles Premiere Of ABC's "High Potential" | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

As a fan of the raunchy comedy and the two actors, this is so great to see. Though through the glitz and glamour of it all, for them it's their family and two boys who come first. The two use therapy as a tool, make sure one of them is not away on a job for more than two weeks, and their priority is home. Here's what the couple told Variety in an interview:

“My favorite time of day, especially right now, is eating dinner together. We all jump on the trampoline after, and then we all go watch a show. It’s the best," said Olson. "If I could be anywhere in the world right now, it would be at home," said McElhenney.

It's wonderful to see the two being successful separately and in their own ventures, but also together on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia too. There's also the fact they want to strike that work-life balance, and it seems to be working out for them right now. Honestly, McElhenney and Olson are so inspirational right now, and a true and real Hollywood couple which is great to see. They haven't let success and fame get to their heads, which is truly refreshing.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres July 9, 2025 on FX. Stream new episodes the next day on Hulu.