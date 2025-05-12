Janelle James on Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny crossover: 'More surprising than you would think'

July 9 truly can't come fast enough because it's finally going to be the premiere of It's Alway Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 on FX. We're huge fans of the raunchy comedy series, and it's always hilarious to see what messy shenanigans the gang gets up to. Pair that with the fact that I'm also an Abbott Elementary fan... I've been living the best of both worlds with the crossover episodes.

The first one aired as an Abbott episode Jan. 8, 2025 on ABC, which was season 4 episode 9, "Volunteers." Well, there's a Part 2 coming up as well on the Sunny side and we just can't wait to see more of the Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny crossover. It's not confirmed yet, but things do indicate that the premiere of It's Always Sunny season 17 will feature the highly-anticipated event. And even though details have been scarce, Ava actress Janelle James from the school-centric comedy teased a little bit of what's to come.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

The Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny crossover will surprise us

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, James shared that the way the teachers and staff act is "more surprising that you would think." With Ava's outgoing personality, I think many of us were expecting her to be raunchy now that she has the chance to do with the documentary cameras off. Though actually, it's the other characters who will be like that and Ava will take on more of the responsible adult role for the group. Here's what the actress had to say:

"Ava is kind of the ringmaster in that episode, so I'm more of a narrator for all the hijinks in that episode. I think everybody expects Ava to go over there and act the fool, but it's really the characters that are in Abbott that are more low-key, that are turning it up. It's more surprising than you would think."

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Creator and actress Quinta Brunson has previously teased that we're going to see a different side of the Abbott characters where they're a bit more free with their words. And James' comments cements that. We've already seen Janine throw the f-bomb around though it had to be censored on ABC. So I think Janine is one of the teachers who James is talking about. Especially since she is considered to be more low-key. Plus, we already saw how Dee was being a bird, and got under her skin trying to steal Gregory away.

And let's face it, when you're dealing with Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank for a week, it would make the nicest person snap. Even Barbara, perhaps? The Paddy's Pub gang is very good at getting on people's nerves, and I don't know if there's honestly anyone ruder than this group. They know how to bring out people's bad side, and I don't think the Abbott gang will be immune to that. Which makes for some hilarious moments to come!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 on FX.